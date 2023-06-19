The Town of Purcellville is accepting applications to participate in the annual Purcellville Independence Day Parade. There is no cost to participate.
The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
Residents, businesses, and community organizations are invited to show their patriotic pride.
Those wish to participate mush complete the online application by Friday, June 23. Details and rules for participants are included on the application form.
The route is close to 2.5 miles long, starting at Blue Ridge Middle School, then right onto A Street, right onto 20th Street, right onto Main Street, right onto Maple Avenue, right onto A Street, and returning to Blue Ridge Middle School.
The parade route will be closed to traffic from approximately 10:40 a.m. until 2 p.m. and parking will be prohibited on streets along the parade route from Monday, July 3 at 9 p.m. through Tuesday, July 4 at 2 p.m. The Purcellville Police Department will manage closures and re-opening of roadways.
