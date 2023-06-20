The Purcellville Police Department on Thursday held a swearing-in ceremony for its newest officer, Larry Michelli Jr.
The ceremony took place at Town Hall and was attended by members of the Purcellville Police Department, town staff, and Deputy Clerk of Loudoun Circuit Court Kimberly Walker.
Michelli just completed training at the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy, graduating June 16. The six-month-long academy program for police officers and sheriff deputies covered law enforcement principles and procedures, including criminal investigation, legal, patrol, and practical skills. Major components of the performance-based training include first-aid, CPR, crisis intervention, control tactics, firearms training, and driver training.
Michelli will undergo three more months of field training with the Purcellville Police Department before being released as a solo patrol officer.
He joined the Purcellville Police Department after recently moving from New Jersey, where he was previously a CVS manager specializing in customer service. He enjoyed the community engagement and was intrigued when assisting officers regarding loss prevention initiatives and assisting with both deterring theft and providing information to apprehend individuals involved in criminal activity.
