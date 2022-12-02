Purcellville welcomed in the holiday season tonight with their annual tree lighting event featuring carols from the Loudoun Valley and Woodgrove high school choirs, a performance from the Dance Academy of Loudoun and a visit from Santa.
Mayor Kwasi Fraser emceed the ceremony calling the crowd the largest he had seen in his eight years of hosting the event.
“There is a quote,” he said. “’Christmas isn’t a season; it is a feeling.’ Indeed it is. Let us enter this holiday season feeling hope for the future.”
Purcellville Police Department Chaplain Larry Brooks led the crowd in a prayer, and later in the event Scout Troop 2019 led an interfaith prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.