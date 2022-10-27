The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday reviewed the results of a recent survey sent to Mayfair residents regarding the county government’s planned Fields Farm sportsplex and commuter parking lot nearby.
The survey was sent to 262 residents. There were 81 responses submitted, with 16 of those using duplicate addresses. This number makes up 23% of the neighborhood’s residents.
The results showed a variety of opinions without much consensus among the neighbors.
The survey focused on three elements of the project: transportation, including the controversial proposed extension of Mayfair Crowne Drive to Hillsboro Road; the athletic fields and lighting; and the proposed commuter parking lot.
Councilman Joel Grewe says the council should focus on where the residents agree and try to find a plan that works for as many people as possible.
“There is going to be a lot, there is a lot people involved in this process and everybody has a slightly unique version on what they think would be best here,” he said. “That’s normal in government. Thats’s normal in policy and politics. But let’s see if we can find the points here that actually provide the most wins with the least harm if at all possible. And I think some of the obvious pieces are not putting the connection [road] through."
Mayor Kwasi Fraser expressed concern that the Board of Supervisors is not taking into account the changes that Purcellville has undergone in the past 20 years since the project was first proposed, and said the county is pressing forward with outdated plans.
“There is an attempt to look at this through the lenses of 1999. What we have down here with this survey, we have looked at it through the lenses of current residents that weren’t even here or thought of in 1999,” he said.
The council has planned a special meeting Nov. 2 to further discuss the survey results, zoning applications, and next steps.
To see survey results visit https://purcellville.novusagenda.com/AgendaPublic/CoverSheet.aspx?ItemID=6032&MeetingID=2508.
