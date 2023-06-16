The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday delayed a decision on the county’s request for easements for Fields Farm Park Road.
The county government has negotiated with three property owners to acquire three easements, and the county Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure has handed the road project to Loudoun County Public Schools. The school district plans to construct a secondary access road for Mountain View Elementary School and Woodgrove High School.
The land subject to the easements remains owned by the private property owners. Council approval has traditionally been a routine event.
However, council members expressed concerns at their June 13 meeting, citing worries about future expansion, pedestrian safety and legal liability.
Purcellville Director of Planning Engineering and Development Dale Lehnig said the road is included in the town’s Comprehensive Plan and town-wide transportation plan.
“There is, in the comprehensive plan, a note on there that does say the town does not approve of the northern collector road. But this portion of the road was not taken out of the comprehensive plan. It is clearly in there. Also, the Mayfair annexation, the rezoning and the proffers all indicate that this was to be a thorough road,” she said referencing the road’s connection to Mayfair Crown Drive.
“During the review of the rezoning [to develop Mayfair] both VDOT and the county fire protection officer noted that there should be a second entrance or a second way of getting out of Mayfair and the answer that came back was, ‘Oh well, there will be because this is the road that is going west,’” Lehnig said.
She said the easements being requested by the county at the June 13 meeting are for drainage only.
“It does not mean that you couldn’t close off the road and not have it go through,” Lehnig said. “We did have a preliminary discussion with LCPS. They would like to have the road put in. They are very concerned about having another way in and out of Woodgrove and Mountain View.”
Council member Mary F. “Boo” Bennett said there are four other communities in town that also have a single point of ingress and egress.
“One of those was built after Mayfair. So, if it's so much a concern, why do we let the developers keep doing this?” she asked.
She said that if it was in the comprehensive plan the town then needed a comprehensive plan amendment. Mayor Stanley J. Milan agreed and said they would pursue one.
Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut said the road is in the comprehensive plan because of the northern collector road, which had been in the town’s comprehensive plan but isn’t anymore.
“In my mind, its continued presence in the comprehensive plan was because it was predicated on the county removing the northern collector road from their plans and is therefore not desirable if the county will not remove the northern collector road from their plans,” he said. “Because any extension of Mayfair Crown Drive westward creates one more leg in that northern collector road which will turn Mayfair Crown Drive into a thoroughfare and completely wreck that community both from a public safety standpoint and from a noise standpoint as well.”
He said the second entrance is a recommendation and not a requirement.
Council member Erin Rayner said she was in favor of an emergency connection, with bollards set up to discourage non-essential traffic.
“I’m against extending Mayfair Crown Drive even on an emergency basis because it only takes a little bit of take to turn those bollards into a flat surface once again,” Bertaut said. “It’ll become a thoroughfare if you build that road extension.”
Milan said he was concerned about the town being liable for damage to property or injuries to members of the community. He said he had received letters from Mayfair residents who said their homeowners’ association had agreed to easements without their collective support.
“I’m concerned that if we vacate or approve this easement for this drainage, we may be tied into a legal battle,” he said. “I don’t know, I’ll defer that to our attorney and his legal expertise. But if we abandon the citizens, will we be liable for retribution for anything that happens to them and their properties?”
He said that he was concerned that an increase in traffic would pose safety concerns to children entering and exiting school buses on the roads.
“I’m concerned that someone might get hurt and I don’t want that on my conscience. I don’t want it to happen. And I’m only one vote, and I’m not going to approve this easement until I find out what the county’s doing with this HOA, what the HOA is doing with their citizens and members of the HOA, if they will seek some kind of action to rescind what was done. And I don’t want to be a part of that,” Milan said.
Lehnig asked whether the council would like to revisit the discussion at a future meeting or were declining to approve the easements.
“I’d like to see it come back to the council because I’m waiting for, like I said … the citizens may have an action against their HOA,” Milan said, adding that the council would seek legal counsel as well.
The road also has impacts on the town’s plans to build a water tower and police station in the vicinity.
The town is using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to design and build the tower putting the project on a tight deadline. A staff report dated June 13 said that in order to stay on the critical path, the town needs to acquire the site for the tower by Sept. 4.
The town’s plans for the water storage tank envisioned the construction of Fields Farm Park Road. The county’s decision to move the sports complex outside of town following years of town government delays meant the town needs to build a temporary road for the construction and maintenance of the water tank.
“The transfer of the property that was intended to occur has been delayed in part because of changing plans that may affect the final configuration of the parcels included in the real estate transfer,” the report said. “In addition, Loudoun County has agreed to mitigate existing conditions prior to the property transfer. In order to continue toward final design, Loudoun County has agreed to work with the town to put in place a land lease agreement for the water storage tank site.”
Lehnig told the council on Tuesday that they have two options an approximately 1,200-foot access road from Mayfair Crown Drive, with an estimated construction cost of $85,000; or an approximately 3,200-foot access road with an estimated construction cost of $200,000. Those estimates do not include design, plat or deed costs.
“The county, who under a consent agreement that was crafted 15, 20 years ago in the wake of a lawsuit that they lost, to deliver to the town five acres of land and they’re still dragging their feet on this, and their proposed remedy is to lease us some of that land for some period of time?” Bertaut asked. “… When are they actually going to give us the land?”
Lehnig said the proposed lease is free, and that the original contract was for two parcels, with the second being a presumed location for a future police department.
“That second parcel is adjacent to where the north-south access road goes,” she said. “We would not be able to define that parcel until we actually get to a definition of where that north-south access road is going. They have said that they would be willing to shift that access road.”
The access road was also planned to be built with the Fields Farm sports complex and designed with a buffer between it and the Mayfair Crown neighborhood to accommodate concerns by residents about noise and light pollution.
Purcellville Attorney John Cafferky is working with the county to bring a land lease agreement to the council before recess in August, he said.
(2) comments
The (d)s on the P-ville TC are incapable of governing effectively.
Mayor Milan, Chris Bertaut & Boo Bennett are doing their due diligence. They want to thoroughly review the situation before giving the OK. That's a good thing. The safety & desire of residents should be of prime consideration. I'm glad these town officials are taking such a close look. My admiration for them grows every day. Happy Juneteenth Loudoun!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.