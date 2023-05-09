The Purcellville Town Council is entering the final rounds of setting the town’s fiscal year 2024 budget.
After about a dozen budget meetings hearing from town department heads, the council on May 3 began the work of deciding what changes to make to the budget proposed by former Interim Town Manager John Anzivino.
The discussion focused mainly on compensation increases for town staff.
The topic of cost-of-living adjustments and pay for performance raises for town staff has caused tension between council members and residents. Council member Mary F. “Boo” Bennett’s motion at an April 11 meeting to reduce the proposed COLA increase from 5% to 2% resulted in Anzivino’s abrupt resignation, and residents attending meetings with signs showing support for the 5% increase.
Mayor Stanley J. Milan took a string of straw polls at the May 3 meeting to determine which direction the council would take.
He said the average percentage when each council member’s preferred rate was added and divided by the number of council members equaled a 4% COLA increase. The straw poll for the 4% failed 3-3-1 with members Mary Jane Williams, Erin Rayner and Ronald Rise Jr. opposed and Bennett abstaining.
He also took a straw poll to determine if the council wanted to keep the pay for performance raises as proposed, as opposed to changing them to one-time bonuses. A vote to keep them as-is failed 3-4 with Milan, Bennett, Carol Luke and Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut supporting a change.
Milan also took a straw poll to determine if stipends would be raised for the council, Planning Commission, and Board of Zoning Appeal members. That passed by a 4-3 vote with Williams, Rayner and Rise opposed.
Rayner said she thought it was unfair for the council to vote to raise their own stipends while reducing the staff’s proposed COLA increase.
“It is tone-deaf and incredibly insensitive to ask for a pay raise for us,” she said. “I’ve said this before: we need to lead by example.”
Milan said that Rayner was welcome to donate her stipend to a charitable organization.
“For the last 12 to 14 years the CCBs [committees, commissions and boards] and the Town Council has not gotten any consideration for compensation increase of any kind and they’re volunteering services for the community,” Milan said. “And by reducing the cost of living by one percent that would afford those CCBs and Town Council members to receive a small portion of [compensation].”
The council also discussed utility rates in light of the dramatic water and wastewater rate increases the town is facing beginning in fiscal year 2025 when its debt services payments increase sharply. The wastewater debt service alone increases by more than $1.3 million in FY 2025.
At a May 1 meeting, David Hyder, a principal with the town’s utility advisor Stantec Consulting, presented the council with their recommended rates over the next nine years. Hyder’s recommendation, with a modified Capital Improvement Program that would reduce the number of capital projects, suggested a 6.5% rate increase in FY 2024 and a 13% increase each year increase through FY 2023. For wastewater, with a modified CIP, he suggested a 9% increase in FY 2024 and a 14% percent annual increase until FY 2029.
Milan proposed a 5% increase in the water rate while Williams, Rayner and Rise supported keeping the 6.5%.
“We’re expecting Stantec to rerun their study with different numbers for the chargebacks and et cetera, so I’d like to see those numbers before I settle on accepting a figure for either water or wastewater,” Bertaut said.
Milan also proposed a wastewater increase of 7% instead of the 9% recommended by Stantec.
Financial Analyst Linda Jackson said she would send all of the proposed adjustments to Stantec so they could run a revised model for the council’s consideration. The council voted to table the discussion on water rates until they received the updated model.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for May 9 at 6 p.m.
WOW! In an era of unprecedented economic inflation, this Council (with some cogent exceptions) will give their professional staff a COLA that falls way below the massive increase in the cost of living we all have experienced while RAISING their personal salaries for the very part-time work they volunteered for. Unbelievably insensitive and it shows anyone with a brain the facts. These clowns have no clue and are leading Pville further down the path that started with the Great Costly Disaster not long past. How I long for the days of Basham Simms and the voice of LOCAL reason and the end of these "Come Here" Know-it-Alls.
I fervently pray Mayor Milan & his allies will keep their campaign promise & pass an austerity budget. I think Purcellville's workers live quite nicely off the public trough. If I had my druthers, the workforce would be streamlined & the police department would be eliminated. P.S. -- At last Wednesday's work session, it was disgusting to hear Mary Jane Williams insist that Mayor Milan refer to her as "Councilmember Williams" at all times. What a diva! Many public bodies refer to their members by last name only. Especially when votes are taken. It's a time-saver. If an electronic voting board is used, only last names are displayed. I wouldn't vote for Williams for dog catcher!
