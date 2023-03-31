The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday adopted a real estate property tax of 20.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, a half cent decrease.
Interim Town Manager John Anzivino’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget was based on a 21-cent tax rate. Each cent of the tax rate is estimated to generate $181,000 in revenues.
An initial motion to adopt the 21-cent tax failed with a 3-3-1 tie, with council member Ronald Rise Jr. absent and council member Mary F. “Boo” Bennett, Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut and Mayor Stanley J. Milan opposed.
Bertaut proposed a rate of 20 cents to partially offset rising property values.
Finance Director Elizabeth Krens said under the proposed tax rate, the average Purcellville tax bill was estimated to increase by $114 in 2023.
“I’m inclined with the 20 cents as well,” Milan said. “So, I feel the same, as the residents are feeling a financial crunch as everyone … If we can look at the budget and eliminate some things that are already hanging on the end of the branch that are not necessarily needed for the operations of the town, we can cut expenses along the way, as we go through this budget.”
But council members Mary Jane Williams, Erin Rayner, and Carol Luke said they were concerned with the possibility of an economic downturn.
“I was all in favor of 20 [cents], but I take very seriously the problems that we’re having in the economy and that worries me as the town,” Luke said. “If we can maintain it at 21 [cents] and be frugal and not waste it on a bunch of little projects that we might want, that might benefit the town in the long haul.”
Krens warned that there is a possibility of recession in 2024, and that it’s a factor the council should take into account when adopting the tax rate, citing Virginia Tech professor and economist Sheryl Bailey as a source that finance directors across the state are looking to for advice.
“According to Dr. Bailey, we are facing economic headwinds and unprecedented and evolving global conditions,” she said. “Examples of some of that include the recent banking crisis. It’s a sign of trouble … So, in setting tax rates, council should weigh the budgetary factors, that’s our budget and all our cost factors that the departments have given you, as well as long term economic drivers.”
The motion made by Bertaut to adopt a 20.5 cent tax rate carried 5-1-1 with Williams opposed and Rise absent.
The equalized tax rate, which would see residents paying the same amount in on their real estate tax bills in 2023 as 2022, would have been 19.2 cents.
The council also adopted a three-cent Fireman’s Field Service District tax rate.
The adopted tax rate means the council will have to find $90,5000 to cut from the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget.
(1) comment
So a town tax increase on top of a county tax increase. Our local government is unaffordable
