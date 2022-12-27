At the turn of the year, Purcellville will have three Planning Commission seats and one Town Council seat vacant and needing to be filled.
The Town Council scheduled a special meeting for Jan. 3 to interview and appoint applicants to fill the commission vacancies on the agenda.
The council also is slated to appoint a resident to fill Mayor-elect Stanley Milan’s council seat until a special election is held next November.
The agenda for the Jan. 3 meeting also includes organizational matters including the appointment of council member to serve as vice mayor for the year and council member assignments to committees, commissions, and advisory boards.
Two of the three Planning Commission vacancies come as Commissioners Carol Luke and Mary “Boo” Bennett move to seats on the Town Council following the Nov. 8 elections. The third seat is held by Chip Paciulli, whose term ends Dec. 31. He is not seeking reappointment.
The council also is expected to reappoint Ed Neham to a four-year term ending Sept. 30, 2026.
Seven applications have been submitted for the three commission seats. The list of applicants is Brian MacMahon, Matthew Davis, Brian Dean, Ron Rise. Sr., Brian Green, Kacey Young and Brian Dengler.
Appointments to the Planning Commission are for four-year terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.