Purcellville’s newest interim town manager, Loren “Rick” Bremseth, is set to begin his role as early as next week, according to Purcellville Mayor Stanley J. Milan.
Milan said during Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting that Bremseth will begin on June 19, however the town will be closed that day for Juneteenth so he is expected to start Tuesday, June 20.
Bremseth, a retired Navy SEAL commander who lives just south of town, is filling the post vacated June 6 by the resignation of Glen Adams, who had been the third person to serve as town manager this year.
Bremseth’s appointment came as the council was interviewing the final candidates for the permanent town manager’s post. The council had been expected to make its selection in early June. Loudoun Now has contacted Milan for comment on the next steps regarding the town’s search for a permanent manager but has received no response at the time of this article’s publication.
Director of Administration Hooper McCann said the council will likely be reviewing applications from the original candidate pool.
Let's just all get behind Loren “Rick” Bremseth & wish him the best. Purcellville is in turmoil. The harpies are at-the-ready with their daggers. Please. Let's give Mr. Bremseth a fighting chance. Happy Father's Day Loudoun!
Maybe they finally found their “yes” man. After reading the notes from last nights meeting I expect much of the same. Stanley putting people down and being condescending. This clown never learns. Then you have his little minnows who follow everything he says/does. Stanley, Christopher and “Boo” need to go. RESIGN a immediately and to the Town a favor.
What experience does Bremseth have to serve in this position?
"Next Steps" are to have a Plan B, Plan C, Plan D, and a Plan E.
