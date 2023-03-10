The Purcellville Police Department is undertaking an effort to commission body-worn cameras to each of their officers and is seeking public comment on the draft policy.
Several officers have already undergone training related to the cameras and are testing various models to find one that best suits the department’s needs.
The audio and video recording policy is available for review and comment on the town website.
It provides a purpose that states, “to provide guidelines for the proper use of department-issued body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, and interview room cameras to accurately record law enforcement actions, capture evidence pursuant to investigations and enhance transparency and accountability.”
The policy outlines that officers must undergo proper training before being commissioned a camera and may be required to undergo further training on a periodical basis.
It states that the officer’s responsibilities related to the cameras include inspecting and activating them at the beginning of their shift, uploading and tagging videos at the end of their shift and properly logging videos that qualify as evidence.
The policy states that mandatory recordings include, “all investigative and enforcement contacts, as well as all contacts specifically related to a call for service by officers issued a [body-worn camera]”.
Those situations include while the officers are in route to contact with community members regarding police duties and actions conducted in the official performance of duty including emergency response driving, vehicle stops, searches of buildings and vehicles, collection of evidence of a crime, searches or frisks of individuals, and transportation of individuals in custody.
Officers also must activate the recording at the request of a citizen with whom the officer is interacting.
There are a few exceptions outlined in the policy that allows for discretion on the part of the officer to not activate their body-worn camera. These include: if the recording would interfere with the ability to conduct an investigation, if the recording would be inappropriate due to the victim or witness's physical condition, if a victim or witness refuses to provide a statement if recorded and the encounter is non-confrontational and if the recording would capture sensitive tactical conversations that could endanger officer safety if released to the public.
Officers are not required to stop recording unless ordered by a supervisor.
If an officer fails to activate their camera and record a required interaction, they must provide an audible recording of why and a written record in the police case report. They must also notify their supervisor.
The policy states that officers must not record conversations of department employees without their knowledge during routine activities, record in places where a reasonable expectation of privacy exists, intentionally record confidential informants or undercover officers, edit, erase or share recorded data and when restricted by courthouse policies.
Comments from the public regarding the policy will be accepted through March 21, 2023.
