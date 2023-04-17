The Purcellville Police Department will take part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The program is in place to prevent increased pill abuse and theft by providing a safe, convenient and responsible means for disposing of prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions are asked. Individuals may drop off unused or expired medications for safe disposal.
Purcellville Police Chief Cynthia McAlister said this year the drop-off location will at Town Hall, 221 South Nursery Avenue, because of renovations taking place at the police department.
Acceptable items include prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, medical samples, pet medications, vape pens and e-cigarettes (battery must be removed). Items not accepted include needles, epipens, thermometers, batteries, IV bags, blood or infectious waste, liquids, gels or sprays.
Since the program was started in 2010, more than 17,000 pounds of prescription medications have been collected in Loudoun County. In October 2022, the Purcellville Police Department alone collected 59 pounds of unwanted prescription medications.
The department is partnering with the Prevention Alliance of Loudoun to help provide free, additional safety items to help prevent drug abuse, including drug deactivation bags and lock boxes. These items will be available free of charge at the Purcellville Town Hall during the Drug Take Back event. PAL is a coalition comprised of diverse community stakeholders dedicated to mental health awareness and substance misuse prevention efforts in Loudoun County.
Other local law enforcement agencies including the Leesburg Police Department, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, and Middleburg Police Department will also be collecting unused and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction at their own designated locations throughout Loudoun County on April 22.
