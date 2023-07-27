The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday voted to make two budget amendments funding body-worn and in-car cameras for the town’s Police Department.
Deputy Police Chief Dave Dailey told the council that the department had been awarded an American Rescue Plan Act grant of $59,000 for the purchase of in-car cameras and another grant of $40,000 for body worn cameras. With the grants, the budget amendments would require $15,099 from the town’s general fund reserves for in-car cameras and $30,179 for body-worn cameras.
“Body-worn cameras increase both transparency and legitimacy of the police department in the eyes of the public,” Dailey said. “It enhances the public trust and believe it or not, every study has shown that when people are being recorded, and that’s both the public and police officers, they tend to behave better. … Video evidence provides better evidence needed for the prosecution of criminal and traffic cases.”
He added that body worn cameras also act as a risk management tool to help protect officers from false complaints.
The contracts are for five years and include 18 body worn cameras and 11 vehicle cameras. The in-car program will also require an additional allocation in the town’s budget of $15,099 per year in fiscal years 25-28.
“I like the proactiveness you did in getting the grants,” Mayor Stanley J. Milan said.
The motions passed 6-1, with council member Mary F. “Boo” Bennett opposed.
