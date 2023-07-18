The Purcellville Police Department is hosting classes for residents as part of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice’s Active Attack Program.
“This will be the third year we have hosted this training, and everyone who has taken it has expressed they hope more people could attend and learn this important information first hand,” Police Chief Cynthia McAlister stated. “I wish this training was something we did not need to provide, however, due to the active attacks that have occurred across our state and country, this is a class everyone should attend.”
The program provides free training for citizens and first responders to enable them to work together when an active attack occurs. The Civilian Response and Casualty Care course is a four-hour class providing strategies, guidance, and a plan for recognizing, responding to and surviving an active attack event.
All residents, local businesses and community members are encouraged to attend, including school employees, students who are 16 years or older, faith-based communities, and civic organizations. Local first responders including law enforcement, Fire/EMS, and dispatchers are also invited to attend.
Classes will be held Friday, August 11 beginning at 1 p.m. and Saturday August 12 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Town Hall, and will be limited to 50 students, with a minimum of 25 registered students needed to hold each class.
To register for the Aug. 11 class go to forms.office.com/g/xYXra8HXbd. To register for the August 12 class go to forms.office.com/g/UuL9auVt9j.
(1) comment
is this suitable for a small woman over 70?
