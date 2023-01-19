The Town of Purcellville plans a Jan. 25 public information meeting on the Rt. 7/Rt.690 interchange project .
The Rt. 7/690 interchange project requires the Town Council to consider partially vacating a floodplain easement within the Catoctin Meadows Homeowners Association open space, which was established in 1996. The Town Council has deferred the required public hearing for vacating the easement until the town evaluates all associated easements and land development activities to ensure compliance with town ordinances.
Representatives from the Loudoun County Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure will present an overview of the project and outline their application request. Both county and Virginia Department of Transportation officials will be present to answer questions about the proposed schedule for construction, the design and the public value for the project.
The interchange is intended to address traffic congestion along Main Street as well as Rt. 7 and Rt. 287. County and VDOT presentatives will also outline both positive impacts and a mitigation strategy for any associated negative impacts identified to the town’s open space, floodplain or wetland areas.
The meeting will be held at the Town Hall starting at 6 p.m.
