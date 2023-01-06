The Purcellville Planning Commission on Thursday met with county government staff members to discuss the revised plans for Fields Farm Park and a park and ride lot.
The Planning Commission initially recommended denying the county’s applications in October and the town and county have since been working to modify the plans and come to an agreement that would allow the project to move forward.
In December, the county staff presented the Town Council with a plan revised to address many of the concerns presented by the council, including eliminating a soccer field and replacing it with pickleball courts and a tot lot, eliminating a through-road extension of Mayfair Crown Drive, moving the school access road further from the Mayfair neighborhood, and adding more of a landscaping buffer between the neighborhood and the athletic complex. Town Council voted to send those proposals back to the commission for further review.
During the Jan. 5 work session, the commissioners continued to question the need for a park and ride at all, saying they did not see the benefit it would bring to Purcellville residents.
Commissioner Nedim Ogleman said almost all the changes made by the county were in line with what residents had expressed concerns over, except for the park and ride lot.
“The one disjoint here, is that what I saw from the survey, what I’ve heard from the citizens is that our citizens don’t want and don’t understand how it serves Purcellville for this commuter parking lot,” he said. “And I have not to this day heard an explanation of how this is designed to, oriented to, supporting Purcellville citizens.”
County Transportation Design Manager Mark Hoffman said there were two explanations for the need.
“There is an existing park and ride lot that is being used right now that’s off of Hirst Road, off of what is, well was, leased property,” he said. “Now Loudoun County Public Schools bought that property. So, Loudoun County Public Schools is planning to convert that to another use in a few years and that’s always been in the plans. So, we’ve worked with the schools that we needed to develop a replacement parking lot for the existing one that’s now being used in the town. So, the idea is, this parking lot is replacing another existing parking lot, or park and ride lot, that is within the town of Purcellville.”
Town Director of Engineering, Planning and Development Dale Lehnig said the current lot holds 219 parking spaces. The new lot is proposed to have about 250.
Hoffman also pointed out that the facilities were planned for at least a 20-year lifespan and that even though demand for the entirety of the park and ride lot was currently there, the county was looking to the future.
Loudoun Assistant Director of Transportation Jim Zeller said, “The parking lot is just like the [planned Rt. 7/Rt. 690] interchange; these are regional transportation improvements. They were not intended to be solely for the benefit of the residents of Purcellville. They were scoped and planned for the region, for regional mobility.”
He said that if more commuters were able to use the lot, there would be fewer cars, benefiting everyone.
Commission Chair Nan Forbes said she also didn’t see the benefit of the park and ride lot to Purcellville residents, adding that it appeared the only changes made between the initial plans for the commuter lot and the current plans was to provide additional landscaping.
“Ultimately, isn’t it our responsibility, as members of the Purcellville Planning commission, to try to opine, if you will, on what is in the best interest of the town, not necessarily the region?” she said.
The commissioners also pointed out that while pre-pandemic commuter numbers supported the necessity for a park and ride lot, they could not be sure that the numbers would ever reach those highs again.
Another point of discussion between the commissioners and the county staff was the issue of lighting fields in the athletic complex. In a survey that the town sent to residents in the Mayfair neighborhood, many expressed concerns about light pollution and noise if the fields were lit past 9 p.m. or at all.
Two Purcellville residents spoke, and another submitted a written comment at the meeting about that issue.
One of the three, Lloyd Harding, said he believed the county’s desire to light the fields is driven from a desire for increased revenue. He said he submitted a request to Loudoun County Parks and Recreation for the total amount of revenue from soccer, baseball, and lacrosse fields, as well as user and tournament fees.
“In fiscal year 2021, the county took in $394,142. Obviously, that was during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fiscal year 2022, the county took in $557,615. As you know, restrictions were being loosened up, and the county expects to bring in, in fiscal year 2023, $574,343 in revenue from the use of those fields. … I have the sneaky suspicion that the county wants the fields lighted not so much because there is a legitimate need, which they have not yet proven, but because there is a direct connection to this thing right here,” he said holding up a dollar bill. “That’s called the almighty dollar.”
However, Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services Jeremy Payne said that Purcellville did not have the infrastructure, specifically hotels, to support large tournaments and that the fields would be primarily for local recreational league use.
“The focus here really is on addressing current usage impacts that we’re seeing at our athletic fields that are in western Loudoun,” he said. “Specifically, when you look at places like Franklin Park and you see six teams on one field at one time … for practices.”
Forbes pressed the issue about lights from the fields negatively impacting the residents of the Mayfair neighborhood comparing it to when lights were added to the fields at Franklin Park.
“I have friends who live up on the mountain, next to those fields and their lives were ruined by these lights. I mean, there was absolutely no way to keep the light out of their houses. They had to have blackout curtains. I mean it was a debacle, because of this apparent necessity for lights to extend the playing time on the fields.”
Town Attorney Sally Hankins noted that the photometric plan indicated that the lights would not reach into the homes of residents in the Mayfair neighborhood.
“If you’re looking out your window you will see light, but you won’t see the light inside your house if you’re not looking outside,” she said.
Town Manager David Mekarski added, “The photometric study shows in a lot of cases, the value of light beyond the fields to be zero.”
Forbes asked if the Planning Commission and the Town Council decided against allowing lights or agreed to only very limited lighting if the county would decide not to build the fields at all.
Hoffman said that, while the Board of Supervisors would make that decision, he knew of two members on the board that said they were not interested in building facilities that will not meet the county’s Parks and Recreation standards.
“It would have to be a corporate board decision,” he said.
The Town Council has given the Planning Commission a hard deadline of Jan. 19 to make its recommendations. The town and county are on the clock to make a decision. County government leaders are concerned that continued delays to the project will damage the likelihood of receiving state funding for future projects. They have warned if they do not see progress they will likely return the funds to the state.
The Planning Commission has scheduled two additional meetings on the project, on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. and on Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.
