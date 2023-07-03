The Purcellville Planning Commission is planning to finish its work rewriting the town’s Zoning Ordinance and hand it off to the Town Council for review by the end of the year.
The commission began the rewrite after completing its work on the town’s Comprehensive Plan that was adopted by the council in June 2020. One of the goals identified in the plan was to update the town’s Zoning Ordinance to implement the land use recommendations outlined in the plan.
At the recommendation of town staff and members of the Planning Commission, the Town Council hired Cincinnati, OH-based ZoneCo to help lead that work, approving a $123,000 contract in December 2021.
ZoneCo worked with the commission throughout 2022 and the first half of this year to produce a draft ordinance, work that was delayed amid disruptions to the commissions’ schedule as the Town Council sent other issues for its review such as the county’s applications regarding Fields Farm Park and the Rt. 7/Rt. 690 interchange.
ZoneCo presented a final version of the draft ordinance to the commission June 1 at which point their contract with the town expired. Now, the commission is working through the ordinance article by article to ensure that each aspect aligns with the Comprehensive Plan.
The commission underwent a change in January when members Mary F. “Boo” Bennett and Carol Luke were elected to the council and Chip Paciulli’s term expired without him seeking reappointment. They were replaced on the commission by Brian Green, Jason Dengler and Ronald Rise Sr. The town’s then-Zoning Administrator Don Dooley also resigned in January. The town hired Martha Mason Semmes to act as interim zoning administrator. Her contract with the town expires July 31.
Semmes said that the draft that the commission is working on is largely in the same as the town’s current plan with necessary updates to reflect population and development changes.
Semmes said a more significant change was the ordinance’s attention to “focus areas” in town that were identified in the latest Comprehensive Plan. The seven listed focus areas are titled: Hirst-West, Hirst-East, West End, Downtown-North, Downtown-South, East Main and East End. The Comprehensive Plan describes them as being “areas of Purcellville where opportunities exist to enhance and facilitate development to a level consistent with the town’s vision.”
The commission’s draft zoning ordinance uses overlay districts to promote the desired design character in each focus area:
Downtown North – for the purpose of maintaining and promoting a compact walkable district, including housing, office, retail, services, restaurants, and industrial uses at a scale and character that is compatible with Purcellville’s rural town traditions.
Downtown Southeast – for the purpose of maintaining and promoting a compact, walkable, “human-scaled” commercial district, including, office, retail, services, restaurants, and industrial uses at a scale and character that is compatible with the residential character of neighboring buildings.
Downtown Southwest – for the purpose of maintaining and promoting a compact, walkable, “human-scaled” commercial district, including, office, retail, services, restaurants, and industrial uses at a scale and character that is compatible with the residential character of neighboring buildings. This serves as a transition from residential areas to the east to the core of downtown to the west.
East Main – to promote a more pedestrian-friendly retail destination where it is easier to walk between surrounding neighborhoods and commercial uses.
Hirst East – to be developed with green and open spaces, as well as some commercial, office, and light industrial uses that are compatible with the town’s character.
Hirst West – to encourage opportunities for new light industrial and business infill development to complement existing light industrial and business uses in the district through enhanced building design and landscaping standards.
West End – to encourage a small-scale, diverse, walkable commercial area that acts as a destination for western Loudon County and a transition between the rural countryside and the town environment.
Floodplain – to prevent the loss of life and property, the creation of health and safety hazards, the disruptions of commerce and governmental services, the extraordinary and unnecessary expenditure of public funds for flood protection and relief, and the impairment of the tax base.
Architectural Review – In addition to the regulations of this zoning ordinance, special review and approval by the Board of Architectural Review may be required as established by the Town of Purcellville Code of Ordinances.
The current zoning ordinance has three overlay districts: Floodplain, Historic Corridor and Architectural Control. In the draft ordinance, the Historic Corridor Overlay exists as a subsection of the Architectural Review Overlay to ensure that new development is in keeping with the small-town character of Purcellville, ensure aesthetic treatment along the entrances to town and promote tourism through historic revitalization. That district would act as a larger overlay under which several of the new overlay districts would exist.
In 2023 alone, the Planning Commission has held seven special meetings regarding the Zoning Ordinance rewrite in addition to its regularly scheduled meetings on the first and third Thursday of the month.
Once the commission finishes its rewrite and the town’s attorney has reviewed it, the commission will hold a public hearing before making final changes and voting to recommend it to the Town Council.
