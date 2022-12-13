Purcellville Mayor-elect Stanley Milan and council members-elect Mary Bennett, Carol Luke and Erin Rayner took their oaths of office at a swearing in ceremony Monday night.
Chief Deputy Clerk of the Circuit Court Laura Boudreaux administered the oaths.
Mayor Kwasi Fraser, whose term ends Dec. 31, ceremoniously passed the gavel to Milan noting that he, “only had to use it twice” during his eight years in office.
Milan shared how much he appreciated Fraser’s service to the town through his four terms.
“I want to thank Mayor Kwasi for setting a foundation for us over the last eight years that we can build on,” he said. “It was a long and hard, I guess tour of duty for you, and I appreciate what you’ve done for the town in giving us, like I said, a good framework to build and we will build that legacy to be a solid foundation and maintain the integrity, trust, and faithfulness that you have exemplified to the citizens and they have shared back to you.”
Milan said he was looking forward to meeting the needs of the residents and staff to get what the town needs done.
Bennett, Luke and Rayner also expressed gratitude for the support of their families and the residents who voted for them.
Their terms will begin Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.