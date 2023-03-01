Following the Purcellville Town Council vote to terminate Town Manager David Mekarski and appoint John Anzivino as interim manager earlier this month, the town now has a recruitment plan and schedule in place to fill the post.
The goal is to have the town government’s next leader in place by mid-June.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, Anzivino outlined his proposed plan to find a replacement. The process begins with one-on-one phone interviews with council members over the first two weeks of March to develop a profile of the ideal candidate. The next step would be to post the job through a variety of recruitment sites and receive applications. The schedule allows a month for this step. From mid-April to late April, the staff will review the submitted applications and conduct background checks before recommending a final pool of five to seven applicants to the council. The council will then conduct interviews beginning in May and select a top choice by late May, which will be followed by contract negotiations. The plan indicates that by mid-to late-June the town should have a new town manager.
Anzivino warned that the town may have a difficult time hiring a candidate. “I want you to be aware the town faces a highly competitive market for candidates and may be challenged to find a suitable candidate in your initial efforts. Hopefully, that will not occur, but we all should be aware of that potential,” he wrote in his report to the council.
The search also may be complicated by Anzivino’s short-term commitment to serve in the interim position. He plans to leave at the end of May, but offered to continue to help the council through the final steps of the search, as he has for many other communities as a municipal government consultant.
The current job description for the position states the town manager will be occupied with “managing and directing all daily operational activities on the town through direct communication with department heads; ensuring the professional administration of all town affairs; ensuring that all ordinances, regulations and policies of the town and Town Council are faithfully and equitably enforced; preparing reports.”
