The Purcellville Town Council officially kicked off its fiscal year 2024 budget discussions on Wednesday with a special meeting to hear the budget proposal by Interim Town Manager John Anzivino.
The presentation outlined an operating budget of $24.4 million, a $3 million increase over fiscal year 2023, and a total budget including the Capital Improvement Program of $28.2 million.
The budget proposes maintaining the real estate tax rate at $0.21 per $100 of assessed value, increasing water user fees by 6.5% and increasing wastewater user fees by 9%.
It also includes three additional full-time employees, including two in utilities and one in engineering, planning and development, and a five percent pay increase for all employees.
Anzivino addressed a few of the challenges the town is facing including an uncertain economy and a return to traditional government funding, referencing the town’s previous ability to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and other programs no longer in place. He also reiterated advice he gave to the council in November when he was contracted to perform a staffing analysis.
“We have a challenge with staffing and restaffing of all departments,” he said. “We’re in a highly competitive job market, as many of you might know. There’s still two jobs out there for everybody looking for a job, even though the unemployment rate is in the three to high three percent range.”
Anzivino also said that several of the town’s senior staff would be eligible to retire in 2024.
“You have 12 of 86 employees that are eligible for retirement right now or next year … your director of finance, your director of administration, your police chief, your deputy police chief, your human resources director, your director of planning, engineering and development and your public works director can all go.”
Anzivino said that despite the challenges that the town will face in fiscal year 2025, including a steep increase in debt payments, the town was in good fiscal shape.
“I know we’re faced with some challenges … significant challenges in fiscal ‘25 in the Sewer Fund, but overall the town is really healthy financially. Everybody has done a good job in building reserves and really taking care of things,” he said.
Mayor Stanley J. Milan thanked Anzivino and said he had some opinions to share, specifically on salary increases, performance bonuses and fund reallocation, but that he would reserve most of his comments for future budget meetings.
The council is scheduled to meet for its next budget session Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m.
