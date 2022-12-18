The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday voted to enroll in the federally funded Low Income Water Assistance Program.
Virginia Social Services has authorized a vendor, Promise, to administer a federal grant program for to help low-income households pay their water and sewer bills. The program is scheduled to last a year, ending in November 2023, but the funding will be given on a first-come first-serve basis so the $22 million is expected to last for only the first six months.
Eligible households will receive up to $2,500 dollars. Households will be considered eligible if they participate in SNAP, TANF, LIHEAP, SSI, or a means-tested veterans’ program, or if they make less than 150% of federal poverty level. Their residential account must also have a past due balance.
Families whose accounts are disconnected or are at risk of being shut off will be prioritized and the town would not be able to disconnect recipients of the program for 90 days.
The town will be promoting the program to the public.
The vote passed 6-0-1 with council member Mary Jane Williams absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.