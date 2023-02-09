Members of Purcellville’s Town Council and staff attended a Wednesday night training session by the Virginia Risk Sharing Association on practicing civility in local government.
The session was hosted by the town and members of other local jurisdictions were invited to attend, although Hamilton council member Heather Beardsley was the only attendee from outside Purcellville. Mayor Stanley J. Milan, Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut and councilwomen Erin Rayner and Mary Jane Williams attended, as well as several members of Purcellville’s senior staff.
The training was presented by VRSA Director of Education and Training Thomas Bullock and covered a variety of topics including the differences between discussion and dialogue, the top 10 consequences of incivility, why conflict occurs, respectful interaction, the importance of listening, and confirmation bias.
The session incorporated interactive activities including a questionnaire to help determine the attendees' emotional intelligence.
Milan said he was attending in the hopes of improving some of the recent problems between council members and staff.
“We just started a month and a half ago,” he said. “And it feels like it’s been two years already. I know we have some issues that we are hopefully here to resolve and explain why.”
The Virginia Risk Sharing Association is Virginia’s largest group self-insurance pool, according to its website. It provides comprehensive coverage plans including auto, property, liability and workers' compensation, as well as other services and resources to local governments, schools and other authorities.
