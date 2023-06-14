Boyd Lawrence was hired last month as the Town of Purcellville's new planning manager. The position has been vacant since Don Dooley’s resignation in January.
He attended his first town council meeting on Tuesday, briefing the council on various projects in the town.
Director of Planning, Engineering and Development Dale Lehnig informed the council during the meeting that the planning manager usually also serves as the town's zoning administrator.
Martha Mason Semmes has been serving as interim zoning administrator since shortly after Dooley's resignation in January, but Lehnig said her contract with the town ends July 31.
"The town council will need to approve of a new zoning administrator for continuity of our operations," Lehnig said.
Lawrence comes to the town with 20 years of property management experience according to his résumé. His most recent job was as a real estate management specialist for Montgomery County Public Schools where he oversaw operations for land administration and property management.
He also worked for the Martin County School District in Florida as a transportation planner and then as a capital projects planning specialist. Lawrence has a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University.
