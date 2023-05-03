Newly appointed Purcellville interim Town Manager Glen Adams got to work this week, including his first formal Town Council meeting, budget markup session Monday night.
Adams, the town's third town manager this year, most recently served as the city manager for Sante Fe, TX, and before that as chief of staff for White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, according to his résumé. He has a bachelor’s degree in general studies and psychology from Washington State University and served in the Armed Forces.
The appointment came two weeks after the abrupt resignation of the previous interim town manager, John Anzivino, on April 11.
After settling in over the weekend, Adams attended the council’s budget work session Monday night.
“Welcome aboard for your first meeting and hopefully many more,” Mayor Stanley J. Milan said at the May 1 meeting.
As of Tuesday, his employment contract had not been finalized.
“I am looking forward to integrating back into a small-town community, teaming with the Council and Staff in moving the Town forward in a positive direction,” Adams wrote in an emailed statement. “I was able to participate in [Saturday’s] Music and Arts Festival and absolutely loved it! It was awesome seeing families enjoying the activities and you could feel how special this town truly is.”
“I believe the start of my preparation for city/town management goes back to 2002 and 2003 when I contracted for and built the equivalent of 3 cities and 2 airfields for 20,000 Soldiers in Kuwait. Recently I served as the City Manager of Santa Fe, Texas, and truly loved doing things that improved the quality of life within Santa Fe. I am thankful for the opportunity to help Purcellville move in a positive direction as part of the Town’s leadership team,” he wrote.
Town leaders are continuing to work through the process of selecting a candidate to serve as the permanent town manager, replacing David Mekarski, who resigned in January.
According to the town’s Human Resource Department, 37 applications for the position were received by the April 17 deadline.
The timeline proposed by Anzivino and agreed to by the council in February envisions a permanent manager to be in the position by mid to late June.
I assume I’ll be reading about his resignation in a few months.
Glen Adams comes with all the right credentials & a healthy respect for Purcellville's small-town charm. I'm optimistic it will be a good fit. He looks very happy in the photo. Let's hope that's a harbinger of wonderful things to come. Good luck Mr. Adams!
