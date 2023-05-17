The Town Council is scheduled to hold special meetings on Friday, May 19 and Monday, May 22 at 8 a.m. to interview finalists for the town manager post.
The meetings will be held at Town Hall in the Heritage Room and will begin as an open session and move to a closed session immediately for the interview process.
According to the town’s Human Resource Department, 37 applications for the position were received by the April 17 deadline.
The timeline proposed by former Interim Town Manager John Anzivino and agreed to by the council in February, envisions a permanent manager to be in the position by mid to late June.
(3) comments
Yes, Purcellville deserves nothing but the best. That best includes a new mayor.
I send every good wish to Mayor Milan & the Purcellville Town Council for a successful interview process. The town has its share of problems. It would be wonderful if a new town manager is selected who can rise to the occasion. Purcellville deserves nothing but the best!
Purcellville does deserve the best. Including a Mayor and council majority that does what the people they are supposed to represent want. So that would mean Stanley, Christopher and the rest of the circus need to RESIGN immediately.
