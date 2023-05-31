The Purcellville Town Council has scheduled three special meetings to discuss applicants for the Town Manager position and conduct interviews.
The meetings will take place at the Town Hall in the Heritage Room and are scheduled for Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m., Monday, June 5 at 8:30 a.m. and Tuesday, June 6 at 8:30 a.m.
Friday’s meeting will focus on the council discussing the resignation of Interim Town Manager Glen Adams and discussing prospective candidates for the position. Adams submitted his letter of resignation last Wednesday, effective Tuesday, June 6.
Monday’s and Tuesday’s meetings will consist of second interviews for the position.
The council is also scheduled to meet for their regular meeting Tuesday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m.
I just hope the interviews go well & a wonderful town manager is selected. There's been so much criticism thrown at Mayor Milan & his allies on Purcellville Town Council. But I do see light at the end of the tunnel. Good luck Purcellville!
