The Purcellville Town Council is moving ahead with its plan to keep newly appointed member Ronald Rise. Jr. in his seat for the next two years.
The council on Tuesday rejected assertions that a special election would be required in November.
Rise was appointed to fill the council vacancy created by Stanley J. Milan’s election as mayor.
Typically, under the state code such appointments are made until a special election is held. However, the town’s charter permits an appointment to be made for the full remaining term, if the vacancy occurs after the midpoint of the term.
The conflicting rules sparked disagreement in Town Hall.
Town Attorney Sally Hankins said during a Jan. 10 special meeting that her opinion was that the town needed to petition the Circuit Court for a special election.
“State code specifies that even if your charter provides for other procedures, the state code requires that a special election be scheduled at the next general election which is Nov. 7 of 2023,” she said.
At the same meeting, the council directed Hankins to research the legal options regarding the requirements for a special election. The motion passed 6-0-1 with Rise abstaining.
Hankins submitted her staff report to the Town Council prior to the Jan. 24 meeting. However, the report was shielded from public release. Hankins described the report as a “confidential memorandum” and cited a Virginia Freedom of Information Act exemption that permits items subject to attorney-client privilege to be withheld. During Tuesday’s debate over the issue, Council Member Erin Rayner requested the council meet in closed session to review her findings; the council declined to do so.
During the Jan. 24 session, Council members Mary Jane Williams and Rayner said they supported holding the election in November following Hankins’ advice.
However, Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut said he and Milan had received an opinion from the Virginia Municipal League finding that a special election was not required.
“There is more than one interpretation of the law,” Bertaut said. “Our capable town attorney has consistently over time given us a solid interpretation of the law. We’ve also received another interpretation in this case from the Virginia Municipal League’s executive director.”
Milan said, “I was privy to this information that was presented to us at the local government day [in Richmond] about the decision for a special election and they are in disagreement to hold a special election. They said our charter designates that we can appoint someone and we need to draft a letter to the Circuit Court judge and state what we have done. And that is within the law. So, we are not circumventing the law. We are following the law as stated in our charter.”
The council voted 4-1-2 with Rise abstaining and Rayner and Williams opposed, to send a letter to the Circuit Court stating it has filled the vacant seat for the remainder of the term.
Rise came in fourth place in the race for three council seats in November. He campaigned as part of a slate with Milan and two of the winning council candidates, Carol Luke and Mary F. “Boo” Bennett.
In filling vacant seats in recent years, the town has advertised for applicants to submit résumés and the Town Council has appointed an interim member to the council until a special election could be held.
Melanie Fuller was appointed after the town advertised for applications following the resignation of Ben Packard in January of 2016. She was appointed to fill the vacancy on an interim basis until a special election was held in May 2016. She lost the election to Kelli Grim who filled the vacancy until her own resignation in November 2017. Ted Greenly was then appointed to fill the vacancy until the election in May 2018.
In January, when Milan’s council seat became vacant as he moved to the position of mayor, he proposed appointing Rise. That appointment passed 4-2 with Rayner and Williams opposed.
The decision to appoint Rise spurred pushback from Rayner over what she said was a “surprise” nomination and objected that Milan did not inform her or Williams who he would be nominating for the appointment prior to the meeting.
“I just don’t think that is fair and transparent government,” she said at a Jan. 3 special meeting. “And it kind of disturbs me that it went down this way. It didn’t have to be.”
Milan said because the vacancy occurred just weeks after the council election, it made sense to pick the next highest vote-getter—Rise Jr.—for the seat.
“My logic, as I explained to you, the citizens have voted,” he said. “If we were to do an interview it would slap in the face of the citizens that voted for the six candidates that ran for the town council.”
Those opposed to the special election said it would be unreasonable to expect a council member in Rise Jr.’s position to run in elections three years in a row—last year’s election, a special election in 2023, and then an election in 2024 for a full four-year term.
