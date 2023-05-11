The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday voted to move forward with an emergency procurement of concession services with Purcellville Teen Center Inc., which operates Bush Tabernacle as a roller rink and event venue as a subcontractor for Shaun Alexander Enterprises.
The emergency procurement comes after the previous council voted in December to send a letter to Shaun Alexander Enterprises indicating that the town would not be seeking to renew the contract after its expiration June 30, 2023.
In February, the council formed a work group with members from the Economic and Development Committee, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and town staff to research options for the development of a new contract for the management of Bush Tabernacle that meets the multi-faceted needs of the town.
In the course of the work group’s meetings, they determined there was not sufficient time to formulate a new request for proposals and find a new contractor before June 30, which would result in the town having to close the Tabernacle.
Council Member Erin Rayner said the process for procuring a bid as well as what can be done with the property is complicated further because the building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
During the March 28 Town Council meeting, the work group recommended that the council rescind the non-renewal notice previously sent to SAE. However, the company declined to renew or extend the contract after receiving the non-renewal letter.
An April 25 staff report says that the Purcellville Teen Center agreed to continue managing the building until March 31, 2024 under the terms of the existing contract.
The town’s current contract with SAE stipulates that the contractor pays the town a fixed amount of $4,000 monthly. The contractor has the sole authority to establish user fees and must reserve the venue for predetermined town events. The town is responsible for maintaining the exterior of the building, landscaping and heating and cooling equipment.
Rayner, who is part of the workgroup, said at the May 9 council meeting that moving forward with the emergency procurement was the only way to avoid closing the Tabernacle, which would result in the loss of revenue for the town.
“If we don’t vote yes to go into emergency procurement, which allows the current subcontractor that runs the tabernacle—which is the Purcellville Teen Center, Phil Message—to continue service as is right now, we will be forced to, at the end of SAE’s contract, June 30, to shut down the Tabernacle, and not have any events there, and not run it because there will be no operator.”
Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut asked if it was possible for the town to take over the contract.
Interim Town Manager Glen Adams said he had a lot of experience with contracts and had not seen that before.
“Normally, when that contract goes to the subcontractor it goes to the full scope of the prime contractor,” Adams said. “So, you hand it off and it’s complete. And if they are a subcontractor in the federal government requirements, then they are proven that they are capable of doing the job and can assume the prime role. And that is how it is handed off. And so, we wouldn’t have the authority to take over the contract because we are the customer.”
Bertaut also questioned the timeline that the workgroup proposed.
“I would ask that we speed up the RFP issuance and evaluation process so that we are not forced into this corner,” he said.
Adams said that the Purcellville Teen Center would not agree to continue operating the Tabernacle unless the contract continued until March 2024 because the winter months are the most profitable for the organization.
Bertaut pressed the issue again asking why the town could not speed up the process and have a new contractor in place as early as November.
“The bottom line is [Phil Message] is unwilling to continue as the contractor because he will lose money if it doesn’t go through [the winter],” Adams said.
While the council approved the emergency contract with the teen center, Mayor Stanley J. Milan added an amendment to the motion stating that a draft RFP for the new contract be prepared by June 15. The motion also stated that the next contract would be awarded by November.
The motion passed 6-0-1 with Council Member Ronald Rise Jr. absent.
