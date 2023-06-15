The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday voted against a request by both town staff and county officials to schedule a public hearing and begin the process of vacating a floodplain easement on the west side of town.
The easement is restricting the county’s ability to build one of the ramps on a planned Rt. 7/Rt. 690 interchange. The county has been working with the town on the project for years, with the floodplain arising as a point of contention last year.
Purcellville Director of Engineering, Planning and Development Dale Lehnig on Tuesday told the council that the county had simplified its request for vacating the floodplain easement.
The original request submitted in 2022 was a three-party easement between Loudoun County, the Catoctin Meadows Homeowners Association and the Town of Purcellville. The council sent the issue to be examined by the town’s planning commission, which in March recommended denying the request or conditioning approval on the county fully addressing a list of commission concerns.
Loudoun County Director of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Nancy Boyd submitted revised easement documents and a revised plat to the town June 6. The revised plat shows the requested easement of vacation of a portion of the existing floodplain easement that was dedicated to the town. Vacation of the easement would need to occur through a public hearing process to adopt an ordinance of vacation.
“The original easement was pretty complicated, and it had a lot of negotiation with the Catoctin Meadows HOA,” Lehnig said. “So, it was felt that this was a simpler way to have the town look at just this easement request for vacation rather than having it muddled up with all of the other vacations and requests for right-of-way and requests for other easements and temporary construction easements.”
“While I’m normally in favor of simplifying matters, I think that taking the HOA out of this process is, frankly, an abdication of our responsibility to the citizens of that HOA,” Vice Mayor Chris Bertaut said. “And for that reason, I don’t favor moving forward with a public hearing at this time until they’ve finished polling the residents, or at least have two-thirds of them.”
“They have to resolve their issues with the HOA before I can agree to a public hearing,” Mayor Stanley J. Milan said. “Because what would we be having a public hearing on if there’s outstanding issues that haven’t been resolved? … I, as one vote on the council, feel that I am being bombarded with complicated decisions for a dangling issue that has not been resolved. So, I cannot make an intelligent decision on this until all its cards have been laid out and all the issues have been addressed.”
Council members held a straw poll to determine if they would schedule a public hearing on the matter which failed 2-3-1, with Milan, Bertaut and council member Mary F. “Boo” Bennett opposed and Ronald Rise Jr. abstaining because he is a member of the Catoctin Homeowners Association.
However, some county officials have said they can move ahead with the project even if it means building the interchange with three ramps instead of four. The project is under a tight deadline due to funding from the state SMART SCALE program and previous delays in town government.
Boyd on March 21 told county supervisors that the Virginia Department of Transportation has said it will not adjust the timelines around that funding, and that county staff has reached out to Commonwealth Transportation Board members to explain the delays—and save Loudoun’s reputation as a grantee.
“Our goal there is to help ensure that future SMART SCALE applications are not viewed in a negative light due to the delays on this project and other SMART SCALE projects within the town,” she said at that meeting. Another long-delayed project for which the county had won SMART SCALE funding, a commuter park-and-ride lot, was canceled after the Purcellville Town Council first voted to approve the project, then reversed that vote at a subsequent meeting. The delays and cancellations raised concerns among county staff about not using grant funds in a timely manner, and possibly damaging the county’s ability to win those grants for other projects in the future.
The county has hosted multiple public meetings in Purcellville about the project with residents voicing both support and opposition.
Catoctin Homeowners Association Board member and Planning Commission member Ronald Rise Sr. spoke at Tuesday’s meeting and voiced concern about the construction of the ramp affecting the South Fork of the Catoctin Creek.
“No one can build this [eastbound ramp] without having additional area for construction equipment to go in and move that dirt and get it straightened out. … We’re going to be into the stream quite a bit,” he said.
(7) comments
What could/would the Town of Clowns do IF the County uses Immanent Domain and then builds the interchange as it wants?
Why doesn't the proposed "solution" address the awful "T" intersection of Hirst and 690?
It's only going to get worse as the traffic volumes increase.
The proposed solution addresses little, if any, of the problems it is going to create, let alone the existing ones it will exacerbate.
It's enough of this HOA holding veto-rights and the rest of the area hostage. Purcellville isn't so independent country. All of western Loudoun comes to shop and do business in Purcellville. The failure to move forward with a public hearing is basically telling all of us from Round Hill, Hillsboro, Hamilton, and other towns that frankly you don't want us doing business in Purcellville. Without this second exit, coming and going from town between 3-6 every day is a nightmare. It's time for Purcellville town council to wake up or move out of way because they're little the tyranny of a minority in this HOA ruin the town.
I think Mayor Milan is acting responsibly. He's looking out for the residents, which is to be lauded. Ditto for Chris Bertaut & Boo Bennett. I watched Tuesday night's meeting & was shocked how disrepectful Erin Rayner was to Mayor Milan. She had a temper tantrum when urged not to bring her cellular phone into confidential meetings. Very poor form!
Tim, how exactly are they "looking out for the residents" of the town? They have made the town the laughingstock of the county, they have ruined the Towns reputation with both the County and State government. And for what? To stop a badly needed transportation project- one that they aren't even contributing to- over a tiny amount of floodplain easement that has little to no impact to the existing floodplain. Oh, and it sounds like the County was even going to do some work to fix part of the existing floodplain issue they had nothing to do with, which the Town will likely now hove to pay for.
Seems like the County has bent over backwards to help the Town, only to have the town move the bar each time. I don't live in the Town, so normally I wouldn't really care about their disfunction. But this is now spilling over to things that impact me and my family- improvements not being done, facilities not being built. Since we can't vote for mayor, we'll be voting the only way we can- with our money. My family will no longer be spending ANY money in Purcellville- no gas, no food, no takeout, nothing.
The extent of Timmy's interest in this (or any other) matter is to protect the politicians who have a (d) after their name.
