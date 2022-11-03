Purcellville Town Council members told Loudoun County staff members they want a playground but no Mayfair Crown Drive extension at Fields Farm at a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Council members said that they did not want Route 690 to connect to Mayfair Crown Drive, per the results of a survey recently sent out to residents in the Mayfair neighborhood. There was some discussion Wednesday on whether to connect an access road for emergency vehicles since currently there is only one point of ingress and egress to the neighborhood.
Council Member Erin Rayner expressed concern over not having the emergency access in the event of an accident that shuts down the entrance to the neighborhood for multiple hours.
“I would like to see it just have that emergency point at least as an option,” Rayner said.
The council also expressed concern over the appearance of an emergency access gate as well as the damage to the environment, and said the town would rather take the responsibility of putting an access road rather than have the county do it.
Loudoun Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Acting Director Nancy Boyd said they could work with the town to have the gate surrounded with rural landscaping.
The final decision on that gate is not yet made. The council will wait for the county to present a plan with more details on what the emergency access gate will look like versus what the town could potentially do itself and present both options to the public for input.
The council also said they would like to see the planned road to connect to Woodgrove High School moved further west and more vegetation added between the complex and the Mayfair neighborhood. Boyd said that is likely possible.
“I think we can commit to seeing how far we can shift that and provide as much buffer as we can while also being able to accommodate the kind of the layout of the park,” she said. “I think there is some wiggle room.”
She also offered an alternative fencing with something more solid than the planned chain link fence, which the council indicated they would like to see.
Council members agreed they would like to see a playground added to the county’s plans. They also noted the concerns expressed by the residents through the survey regarding the lighting of the athletic fields.
“Our standard is to light any new field that is built,” Loudoun Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director Steve Torpy said. “And that is simply because of the deficit that we have for the number of teams and people that are using [fields], particularly youth participants. And just to give you an indication of scale, between 2009 and 2019 we had 20,000 additional youth participants added to the rolls of who is participating in league play in Loudoun. Now in ’19 and ’20, with COVID, we did have a drop off, but we are scaling back up very very quickly on that.”
He went on to say that western Loudoun has several fields that are not lit, and many of the ones that are have time restrictions often resulting in games having to be ended before they are finished.
Council members also discussed the planned commuter park and ride lot. Boyd said the county’s federal funding dictates that there be a minimum of 250 parking spots. However, when asked by council member Joel Grewe if those spaces could be dual purpose, she said they could, serving both the commuter lot and nearby field.
Council member Tip Stinnette also expressed a desire to have the aesthetic of the parking lot match the town. He said he is a park-and-ride user who commutes to Washington, DC every day.
“Is there a way that we can reduce the overall parking footprint out there? And not have a separate park and ride with shelters and bike places and electric charging stations and yada yada yada, and think something different than the Dulles North [Transit Center Park and Ride], Leesburg [Park and Ride] template. And if there is a way to get to something that is more rural and more consistent with the character of the town, yeah,” he said.
“What I do think we’re talking about is trying to configure something that is consistent with our rural character out here, and not transplant it from Ashburn, Leesburg or points east,” he added.
Boyd pointed out that Metro will open the Silver Line extension into Loudoun in two weeks, and the plan eventually would be to have buses running from the park and ride lot to a Metro station.
Council members Stanley J. Milan and Rayner expressed concerns about the uptick in traffic that the commuter lot would bring to the surrounding area from those buses.
Mayor Kwasi Fraser said he didn’t feel the people of Purcellville should be responsible for providing a park and ride lot if most of the users would be from West Virginia and taking the buses to the silver line.
“We love our friends in West Virginia, but we do not feel obligated to have them, to make the parking lot for West Virginia,” he said.
Boyd said the West Virginia Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority is planning on offering direct bus service to the Silver Line.
Loudoun Assistant Director of Transportation Jim Zeller also noted that the buses will help limit traffic by consolidating commuters to fewer vehicles.
“I just have to point out that a single occupant automobile taken off the road is a benefit to the corridor, whether that vehicle originates in West Virginia, Maryland or here in Purcellville,” he said.
The county will take a few weeks to put together a plan after taking the council’s concerns and comments into account, staff members said. They will return to meet with the town council on Nov. 30 at a special meeting to discuss them further. There will also be a public hearing on Dec. 13 to allow Purcellville residents to share more of their comments and concerns.
The town and county are on the clock to come to an agreement. County officials have warned continued delays to the project could threaten the county’s ability to win state transportation grants, and have advised returning state funding for the projects if the town government does not sign off on those plans by the new year. The county first purchased the Fields Farm land more than two decades ago in 2000, and the county and town have collaborated on a park-and-ride lot at various locations since 1999.
