The Purcellville Town Council emerged from an 80-minute closed session Tuesday night with an offer to hire a new interim town manager and was greeted by a gathering of town residents raising concerns about the conduct of town leaders.
The council met in closed session to interview applicants for the interim town manager position following the abrupt resignation of Interim Town Manager John Anzivino two weeks earlier.
The council did not disclose the identity of the selected interim manager, pending a background check and contract, but was told the candidate could be on the job as early as Friday. The council also has not disclosed how many applicants have applied for the permanent town manager post, resulting from a search that began after the January resignation of David Mekarski, or how many will be interviewed.
After the closed session, 11 residents spoke during the Citizen and Business Comments section of the meeting’s agenda, with 10 criticizing the council’s frequently abrasive relationship with the staff and the town’s deteriorating relationship with the county government.
A motion made by council member Mary F. “Boo” Bennett at an April 11 meeting to reduce the town staff cost of living raise to 2% resulted in Anzivino’s resignation and residents attending an April 17 budget meeting with signs supporting town staff.
Resident Caitlin Serotkin said she supported the town working with the county to build the Rt. 7/Rt. 690 interchange and keep the 5% cost of living raise for town staff proposed in the fiscal 2024 budget.
“Lastly, I’d like to ask Mayor Milan, Vice Mayor Bertaut, and council members Bennet and Luke to apologize to the town of Purcellville for running out our competent senior staff and leaving us without operational leadership. … Mayor Milan and Vice Mayor Bertaut, you two should go one step further and resign so our town can move forward with positive leadership,” Serotkin said.
Several residents said it was their first time attending or speaking at a council meeting.
“I’m concerned about our community. … The resignation of our recent interim town manager is a symptom of a larger breakdown of civility, cooperation, and conversation,” Mitchell Seipt said.
Nicholas Pelchar, a former Town Council member, was more supportive of the council majority and urged them to go further in budget cuts by eliminating the town police department.
“Where’s the police force in Hamilton, Round Hill, Lovettsville?” he asked. “You’re not going to find a police force there. They use the real police, the county sheriff’s department, for their force.”
Council member Ronald Rise Jr. said he was caught off guard by Bennett’s COLA reduction motion and he was glad to have the opportunity to present a thought-out response.
“We have a very professional staff,” he said. “And they can handle us going through the budget and cutting off supplies and building budgets, and you know, [deciding] one vehicle instead of two. What they can’t handle, and what they shouldn’t handle, is us saying that their families are less important than ours. And I won’t do that, and I would ask other council members to not do the same.”
Mayor Stanley J. Milan said there was more to the story than residents were hearing.
“It’s a little upsetting to hear the citizens request an elected official to resign when they do not have a full understanding of everything required to be up here and to be on council,” he said. “There are many things that we cannot disclose because of the privacy and the legal aspects of what goes on within the council.”
I watched Tuesday's meeting. I thought everyone handled themselves admirably. The critics make some good points. But we can't be giving out salary increases like candy. As Mayor Milan noted, 9,000 lower-income Purcellville residents are struggling to remain in their residences. We can't burden them -- just so the town's workers can live high off the hog. I think the workers already are feeding quite nicely off the public trough. P.S. -- I loved Nicholas Pelchar's suggestion about eliminating Purcellville's police force. Why not fully utilize the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office? That would save the town so much money!
