The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday authorized a formal survey of residents in the Mayfair neighborhood to gauge their views on the county government’s plan to develop sports fields and a commuter parking lot on the adjacent Fields Farm property.
The outreach comes a week after the Planning Commission recommended denial of the development applications needed for the projects. The Town Council is expected to hold public hearings on the applications next month.
Debate during the Oct. 11 meeting focused on finding the most secure and effective way to distribute the survey. Initially, Council members Joel Grewe, Erin Rayner, Stanley Milan Sr., and Mary Jane Williams agreed that sending the survey via email would be the quickest and best method. Council member Tip Stinnette deferred to the staff recommendation of offering the survey both via a mailed postcard and electronically.
Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut advocated just mailing a post card. He raised the concern that distributing the survey via email would not provide the same security as the postcard option.
“There’s a reason the government agencies like the IRS do not contact citizens by email unless they were contacted, unless the citizen reached out to them first,” Bertaut said. “There’s no assurance that you are reaching the exact target of your inquiry.”
Milan, Stinnette and Williams backed Bertaut’s suggestion with Stinnette adding that sending the survey via email would violate the resident’s privacy by obtaining their emails through the Mayfair HOA.
The 14-question survey, which also is accessible through the town’s website, is separated into three sections.
The first shows a map of the area with three options regarding roads and transportation asking residents to choose their preference or offer additional ideas.
The second asks questions about the athletic fields ranging from “Would you be agreeable to the following fields and associated parking being added on the County's property adjacent to the west of Mayfair?” to “How much of a landscaping buffer (in feet) would you like to see between the Mayfair HOA property line and the Fields Farm Park amenities (to include the access road)?”
The third section asks the resident if they think the 257 spaces for a commuter lot are needed and if not, how many spaces would they be willing to agree to.
There is also a final section for residents to record additional comments and concerns.
At the Oct. 11 town council meeting, Purcellville residents had a chance to come forward and share their thoughts about the Fields Farm Project. Christine Green held out hope for a compromise in the scale of the county’s plans.
“I honestly believe that the residents are not aware of the traffic, noise, lights, and safety concerns the county’s plan holds. If they can see that we can work with the county for positive change to the plan, it can work for everyone,” she said.
“I don’t have a dog in this fight, but I do have an opinion and a perspective being a father, an uncle, a long-term longtime western Loudoun County resident, that we do need some of these facilities out here,” Casey Chapman said.
After residents have had a chance to answer the survey, the town council will meet again to further discuss the Fields Farm project and review the Planning Commission's decision. That is currently scheduled for Oct. 25.
View the Mayfair resident survey at purcellvilleva.gov/1017/Fields-Farm-Park-Recreational-Facility-a.
