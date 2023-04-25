The Purcellville Town Council heard from Director of Engineering, Planning and Development Dale Lehnig on Monday regarding the fiscal year 2024 proposed Capital Improvement Plan, as they near the end of budget season with an expected adoption date of early to mid-May.
The FY2024 to FY2028 CIP includes 24 projects totaling $19.5 million, with 11 scheduled for FY24. The projects are funded by bonds, grants including the American Rescue Act Plan, proffers and donations and the town’s reserve funds.
Lehnig warned that the deadline to allocate the town’s ARPA fund is approaching quickly and plans to use that funding for the town’s New Finished Water Storage Tank project are at risk following the county government’s decision to abandon its Fields Farm development plans and the recent resignations of the interim town manager and town attorney.
“This project is, right now we’re looking at the schedule, and our critical path right now for this project is property acquisition,” she said. “So, we need to have this property transferred to the town by August or we are in jeopardy of getting this project done.”
The tank is planned to be placed on the Fields Farm Property, owned by Loudoun County.
GIS and Special Project Coordinator Andrea Broshkevitch said a concern was to figure out how to obtain access to the property, now that the county would not be building a road to it following the decision to withdraw applications to build a sports complex on the land.
“To access that parcel, number one, we need acquisition of that parcel from Loudoun County,” she said. “Number two, we will need additional access from the existing access easements we have, over to our parcel. As well as we will need additional easements.”
The project is designated as high priority and is expected to cost $3,746,000.
“We’ve already acquired the land, because that was an agreement with the county to give us five acres,” Mayor Stanley Milan said.
Lehnig said that it was in an agreement but that the property had not been conveyed to the town yet.
“August this year, which is about three months from now,” Milan said. “So where are we in getting this process started?”
Lehnig said the town had the agreement with the county and that representatives had reached out to set up a meeting to talk with them about it.
“We also have some easements that are associated with the roadway project that the county would like to see us pursue and approve,” she said. “So, there’s some work to be done here to get this done. … You’ll be seeing probably in the next, over the next month, maybe even in the next meeting, a couple of easements that we’re gonna bring in for you to review and approve. And that might go a long way into helping us move this project along.”
Lehnig said that looking at the easements could help put the town back on steady ground with the county.
“Well, I haven’t seen any easements,” Milan said. “So, I don’t know what unstable ground we’re on.”
He asked who was working on the project to get it done by August.
Lehnig said she and Broshkevitch were but said that the absence of a town manager was making the process more difficult since typically he would coordinate the process with the county.
“So, anything that is assigned to the new attorney was supposed to go through the town manager, and so we, I guess, are a little bit at a loss of how to proceed,” she said.
Milan said he would be able to coordinate with the town’s newly contracted attorney John Cafferky.
The council is scheduled to meet in a closed session on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss applicants for the position of town manager.
Milan(D) is the town manager. Why is he asking who's responsible for the project?
