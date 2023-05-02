The Purcellville Town Council on Monday heard from the town’s financial advisors on suggested utility rate increases for the coming fiscal years and the state of the town’s bond rating.
The town is facing dramatic water and wastewater rate increases beginning in fiscal year 2025 when its debt services payments increase sharply. The wastewater debt service alone increases over $1.3 million in FY 2025.
A presentation by David Hyder, a principal with the town’s utility advisor Stantec Consulting, showed town water expenditures for the next nine years to steadily increase including from $3.53 million in FY 2024, to $3.78 million in FY 2025 and $3.9 million in FY 2026. His model for wastewater shows even steeper increases, with expected expenditures of $4.02 million in FY 2024, $5.36 million in FY 2025, and $5.48 million in FY 2026.
Expected revenues for those years at the current utility rates fall below expenditures with water bringing in $2.72 million in FY 2024, $2.67 million in FY 2025 and $2.60 million in FY 2026 and wastewater bringing in $3.46 million in FY 2024, $3.9 million in FY 2025 and $3.62 million in FY 2026. Those figures include the offset achieved by the council’s decision earlier this year to use $990,000 in revenue from selling nutrient credits to help hold down rate increases.
In FY 2024, the town faces an $810,000 deficit in the Water Fund and a $560,000 deficit in Wastewater Fund at the current utility rates.
Assistant Director of Finance Connie LeMarr told the council that residential water usage was on the decline, while commercial water usage was increasing—a trend Stantec was seeing in other communities as well. Hyder said water usage declined almost 3% between 2020 and 2023 and going forward the company was planning for a 1.5% decline each year for the next three years. The trend only contributes to the need to raise utility rates, he said.
Hyder presented the council with three different suggested rate models for both water and wastewater—the first without taking the town's capital improvement plan into account, the second with the budgeted CIP, and the third with a modified CIP that pares back spending.
For water rates, with a modified CIP, he suggested a 6.5% rate increase in FY 2024 and a 13% increase each year increase through FY 2023. For wastewater, with a modified CIP, he suggested a 9% increase in FY 2024 and a 14% percent annual increase until FY 2029. The rates were higher in the model using the council’s full-budgeted CIP.
For residents in town, the rate plan using the modified CIP translates to an estimated monthly water bill of $46.20 in FY 24, $52.20 in FY 25 and $59 in FY 26, assuming usage of 4,000 gallons of water. Estimated wastewater costs under the same usage translate to a monthly bill of $82.70 in FY 2024, $94.30 in FY 25 and $107.50 in FY 26.
The plans also included using the town’s reserve funds to help finance CIP projects and to balance the budget. The town’s current fiscal policy requires a reserve of at least 100% of annual operating expenses and debt service. Under the plan proposed by Stantec, the Town Council would have to modify that policy to require only 50% coverage.
Director of Finance Elizabeth Krens warned that lowering the amount below 50% was risky.
Council Member Erin Rayner asked how low the reserve funds could go before it would affect the town’s bond ratings, adding that she was worried about that.
Senior Vice President Kyle Laux, of the town’s financial advisor Davenport and Company, said that the town currently has excellent credit ratings from three rating agencies. Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings currently rates the town at the highest achievable level of AAA, with Moody’s rating at Aa2 just two notches below the highest tier, and Fitch at AA+ just one notch below the highest available.
However, the companies have cited significant declines in liquidity and reserves, significant debt service, and a change in the sustainability of the utility system as reasons those ratings could be lowered.
“We talk a lot about these credit ratings for really two reasons, one is much like your credit score in your personal life,” Laux said. “The better your credit rating, the lower your cost when you go borrow for whatever you need to borrow for. … In the town and local government, the higher, the better the credit rating, the lower our interest rate when we need to borrow for new projects or refinance our existing debt for savings purposes which you’ve been able to benefit from numerous times.”
He also said having a high credit rating signaled to outside business owners that the town was a well-run location to open a new business.
The council is scheduled for its next budget meeting Wednesday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m.
