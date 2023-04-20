The Purcellville Town Council on Wednesday met in a closed session to discuss the Interim and Acting town manager position that became vacant April 11, following the resignation of John Anzivino.
The meeting was attended by all members of council, Town Attorney John Cafferky and Director of Human Resources Sharon Rauch and lasted an hour and a half.
No motion was made following the closed session and the council is scheduled to meet again in a closed session Tuesday April 25 at 6 p.m. to discuss candidates for town manager.
It seems as if Purcellville's town council is doing their due diligence to remedy the situation. Let's give them the benefit of the doubt. I'm optimistic they'll select a town manager (or an interim town manager) that will do Purcellville proud. Happy Earth Day Loudoun!
