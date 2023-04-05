The Purcellville Town Council is knee-deep in budget season as its goes through Interim Town Manager John Anzivino’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget on a line item-by-line item basis, hearing reports and justifications from department heads.
On Monday night, Police Chief Cynthia McAlister presented the Police Department portion of the budget outlining her proposed enhancements, which included two new leased vehicles.
She also said that, while it was not proposed Anzivino’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget, she would like to see funding for a full-time detective position, a part-time customer service position and another leased vehicle in the future.
McAlister also said the department is understaffed by four full-time positions—three corporals and one officer.
Mayor Stanley Milan said he would like to see the town's largely dormant Community Policing Advisory Committee revived to assist with mental health matters.
“My ex-wife was a court-appointed advocate and Fairfax provided her with training and she would go out with the police officers on domestics and cases where children may need to be replaced or relocated,” he said. “And it was a partnership and they received training … My interest is that maybe CPAC could be utilized with that if there is volunteers for it that see a purpose and have a mission and vision to do something like that.”
McAlister said she could look into it but that she was concerned the department did not have enough expertise in that area.
“We can reach out to mental health colleagues in Loudoun County and see what we can do,” she said. “Or maybe they already have a program set up that we could maybe put it in, in our town. But I don’t know if they do, I’m going to have to look for that.”
Milan said he was sure the county had some kind of program.
Anzivino said the issue was very complex, but that he would work with McAlister to figure out potential solutions and present a report to the council before his contract with the town was up in May.
The council meets tonight for another budget session and will be covering Engineering, Planning and Development, including asset management and facilities.
The meeting will be held in Town Hall at 5:30 p.m.
