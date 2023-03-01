The Purcellville Town Council approved the county’s plans for a long-debated commuter park-and-ride lot Tuesday night.
While action was required that night to meet a deadline for the county government to retain state funding for the project, little of the debate council’s 1.5-hour debate dealt with the 250-space parking lot.
Instead, members were concerned about the design of a planned new access road to the Woodgrove High School campus. That road was included in applications for the nearby Fields Farm sports complex. However, the county this month withdrew those plans after years of delay in the review process and continuing objections from member of the council and Planning Commission. Instead, the Board of Supervisors plans to purchase 143 acres just outside town limits potentially to accommodate those uses.
With the withdrawal of the park plans, an effort to change the alignment of the already approved school access road to move it away from homes in the Mayfair neighborhood and add buffering also came off the table, although County Administrator Tim Hemstreet wrote to the town that negotiations on that issue could continue. That pledge was made a condition of the commuter lot approval.
Mayor Stanley J. Milan voted against the parking lot application, saying he had little confidence that the Hemstreet or the county would follow through.
“I was prepared to say ‘yes’ thumbs up,” he said, charging that the county had by “sleight of hand” reverted to the original plans for the road.
He also denied characterizations that the town had delayed the review or obstructed the park plans. “I feel like the town is being coerced to be the bad guy,” he said.
The council approved the county’s park-and-ride applications with 12 conditions, outlining specific design preferences such as landscape buffering, light pole height limitations and well-marked pedestrian paths. The conditions also include a memorandum of understanding that allows for the use of the lot to be used by the town for public events.
The final mitigating condition states, “The county will discuss a reasonable alignment and buffer of the Fields Farm Park Road and the school access road with the town staff to come to a mutually agreeable alignment, along with a reasonable level of landscape buffering from the residential community along with the possible connection to Mayfair for emergency and public use similar to that previously provided to the town council.”
The council approved the commuter lot 5-2. Council member Mary F. “Boo” Bennett joined Milan in opposing the application.
