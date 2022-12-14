The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday voted to send revised plans for Fields Farm Park and a park-and-ride commuter lot back to the town’s Planning Commission for further review, and canceled the public hearing on the projects that had been scheduled for that meeting.
The motion, made by Council Member Tip Stinnette, passed 6-2-1 with Joel Grewe and Erin Rayner dissenting and Mary Jane Williams absent.
Town manager David Mekarski updated the council after a series of back-and-forth negotiations with county government representatives. The result was a document containing 13 mitigating conditions sought by the town for the park and ride lot, and 21 more for the Fields Farm athletic complex.
The action follows a unanimous Planning Commission vote in October to recommend denial of the county’s plans. Since then, the county has been working with the town to adjust the plans and address the town’s concerns.
Loudoun Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Director Nancy Boyd said at the Dec. 13 meeting that she was hoping to come to a resolution and that the decision to send the plans back to the planning commission was concerning.
“My fear is that continued delay with this project as well as the other one [the Rt. 690 interchange] with SMART SCALE funding is just going to look increasingly bad,” she said. “And there is a number of folks, including our Board of Supervisors, who are watching to see how this progresses.”
While there is not yet a hard deadline to use the funding, she said the county could lose $3.633 million in state funding for the park and ride and $9.565 million for the Rt. 690 interchange. County staff members also have warned town leaders and the Board of Supervisors that failing to use the SMART SCALE funds in a timely manner could jeopardize the chances to land more money from that source for projects across the county. Assistant County Administrator Erin McLellan said at a county committee meeting Tuesday that county staff members will assess the long-delayed Purcellville projects’ status in January, possibly leading to a recommendation to pull that funding from the project and return it to the state in February.
Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut responded to Boyd’s comment saying he would like to “correct the record” and that he didn’t feel there had been any setbacks during the process.
“We have, in effect, streamlined the process,” he said.
The county first filed its applications for those projects two years ago.
Stinnette, who made the motion, said making the decision to go forward without further review from the commission would be a bad idea.
“If you look at the town’s history over the last 10 or 20 years, every time something has gone sideways, we have a split between the Planning Commission and the Town Council,” he said. “That occurred with the development at Catoctin Corners and while it wasn’t necessarily the planning commission, we had a similar scenario with Vineyard Square, so what I would like to do is remand these conditions back to the planning commission and have them reevaluate the applications, in through the lens of these conditions and then proffer a recommendation to [the Town Council].”
He added that he thought it would be “wise for us to circle back with the Planning Commission and make sure we are the benefactors of their wisdom and their analysis.”
Grewe said he didn’t think sending the plans back to the commission was necessary.
“Although [the Planning Commission] recommended against it, it was a question of whether the plan as proposed matched up with those things [that are in the town’s comprehensive plan]. This plan has taken that feedback into account and now has 34 different conditions that it required of the plan plus the modifications that we already made to bring it into compliance,” he said.
The conditions listed for the park and ride lot were: plan compliance, a Board of Architectural Review certificate of design approval, sidewalks and pedestrian pathways, pervious pavement, dry utilities/broadband connectivity, storm water management ponds, lighting fixtures, an updated traffic study, transportation improvements, a new water and sewer agreement, the existing water and sewer agreements, trash receptacles, and a memorandum of understanding for a public event flex space.
The 21 mitigations for the athletic complex were: plan compliance, a Board of Architectural Review certificate of design approval, athletic field parking areas, landscaping of parking areas, trash receptacles, dry utilities/broadband connectivity, pedestrian paths, environmental assessment, updated photometric plan and lighting for athletic fields, lighting for athletic fields parking lots, updated traffic study, transportation improvements, a new water and sewer agreement, athletic field surfaces, restriction of sound amplification, maintenance of the landscape buffer adjacent to the school access road, construction of the road, parking lot and recreational facilities, storm water management ponds, a proposed new well for irrigation of the athletic fields, a playground, and the Fields Farm Park maintenance.
These conditions were based on specific requests by council members in past meetings with the county and discussions by the council.
After the planning commission reviews the updated plans with the town staff’s mitigative conditions, the panel is expected to present a recommendation to the Town Council by Jan. 19. The town will then hold a public hearing in place of the one canceled at the Dec. 13 meeting. After receiving the Planning Commission’s recommendation and the input from the public at a hearing, the council is planning to vote on the county’s applications.
