The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday voted to begin the process of selling a property owned by the town, known as the Pullen House, located next to Bush Tabernacle and Fireman’s Field.
The town purchased the 0.49-acre property in 2010 because of its location as a neighbor to Bush Tabernacle. However, the building on the property has been deteriorating since the town purchased it and is on its way to becoming a safety hazard according to a staff memo dated May 23, 2023.
Town staff presented the council with three options to avoid that. The first involved demolishing the house at a cost of $77,803, budgeted from the Parks and Recreation Fund. The second option would have the council directing staff to solicit proposals for sealed bids to sell the property. The third would have the council directing staff to procure a real estate firm to sell the property.
The council voted to hire a real estate firm 4-1-1-1, with council member Erin Rayner opposed, Mayor Stanley J. Milan abstaining and Mary Jane Williams absent.
Prior to the vote, the council weighed the benefits of keeping the property versus selling it.
Milan said paying to demolish the property would result in a loss of funds, whereas selling the property would bring in revenue. He asked Asset Management Coordinator Joshua Goff if there was an option to use it for something useful for the town.
“We’ve talked internally about utilizing it for a park, a pavilion, a tot lot,” Goff said. “We’ve had plenty of ideas that we’ve discussed internally to use the property for.”
He said the space could also be used for the town’s farmers market, which was discontinued this year, but Goff said they are in discussions with a vendor to bring it back.
Milan said he would like to see a skate park built in the town and proposed the space could work for that.
Director of Administration Hooper McCann said building a pavilion on the lot to be used for farmers markets and other events would provide a greater source of revenue for the town than a skate park.
“Having the amenity of a covered facility where a farmers market could operate from, it is a potential for greater revenue because they wouldn’t have the need necessarily to set up tents and things like that,” she said.
“From my own experience with the farmers market, moving to the parking lot by Bush Tabernacle was the end, because it wasn’t visible,” council member Carol Luke said. “And I don’t think Pullen House will be any improvement on that. What the farmer’s market did well at was when it was on Main Street, because everybody drove by it.”
Rayner said the Pullen House property provides value because of its proximity to Bush Tabernacle, Fireman’s Field and Dillon’s Woods.
“I think we could do something really great with that property, even if we don’t do it tomorrow … I think it would be a great loss to us to sell the actual property, but the house does need to go,” she said.
Residents also voiced support for and opposition against selling the property during the citizen comment portion of the meeting.
“We have been delaying this project since 2017,” Christa Kermode said. “My opinion is we move forward with selling the property via bid as there will be no additional outside costs to town residents.”
“For $75,000 we can keep the property for our future needs because, like the old town office, there’s no going back,” Beverly Chiasson said. “Looking back, most every time we have sold real estate, we have regretted it. There’s no urgent need to sell this one. We have the means to keep it. Let’s do it.” Chiasson served on the Town Council for 12 years and ran for mayor in 2020.
The council has tried to sell the property before. In 2021 the council received three bids to purchase the property, but only one was determined to be a qualified response. According to the town staff, the highest bid, $303,000, was submitted before the council issued a bid amendment requiring the preservation of a large oak tree on the property, and the bidder subsequently withdrew the offer. The second highest bid came in at $233,950, but lacked the required deposit and was deemed unqualified. That left a bid of $101,000, which the council and the staff deemed insufficient.
In 2017 the Town Council and then-Mayor Kwasi Fraser had the property appraised and requested public input on ideas for the lot.
According to a town staff report, the town initially purchased the property for future use as overflow parking, development of a pocket park, a storage location for special events equipment, or other income-generating opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.