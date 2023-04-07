Purcellville’s Director of Planning, Engineering and Development Dale Lehnig on Wednesday presented to the council her department’s portion of the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, asking for funding for an additional full-time employee.
The position, a Capital Project Manager, would primarily focus on projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The proposal budgets $128,569 for the position. According to the draft budget, Lehnig and GIS and Special Projects Coordinator Andrea Broshkevitch are currently managing ARPA-funded projects; that heavy workload is delaying other duties like plan review, staff reports, mapping requests and GIS updates and requiring staff to put in long hours.
It is also a position recommended in now Interim Manager John Anzivino’s staffing analysis that he delivered to the council in November of 2022.
The Engineering, Planning and Development department also requested an additional full-time assistant and a full-time Economic Development Specialist, which were not funded in the proposed budget.
This is one of three new full-time positions that are proposed in the fiscal year 2024 budget, with the other two requested for the utilities department.
Financial Analyst Linda Jackson also briefed the council on the town’s partnerships with the county and the state. She said both entities provide valuable services to the town including grant funding to support the town’s Capital Improvement Plan.
“This is another item we’ll talk about on May 1, but these are our VDOT revenue sharing projects where, for a project, VDOT will give us 50% of the funds, and then the town pays 50%,” she said.
Mayor Stanley J. Milan asked if the town was also pursuing grants that provide 100% of project funding.
“We have looked at the transportation enhancements. That’s, I think, an 80/20 match,” Lehnig said. “We have gotten the recreational trails. I can’t remember if that’s 80/20 or 98 and 2%. So, there are various levels of funding. Revenue sharing is the 50/50 typically.”
Milan asked if town staff had identified grants they want to pursue for the town’s water plant. Lehnig said they had, but that the deadline for this year had passed and applications would not open again until spring 2024.
“The second round will be less money available,” Milan said.
Lehnig said that it was often difficult for the town to be approved for grants because the county is a high-income area.
“We may be able to get low-interest loans instead,” she said.
Milan said to pursue the grants anyway and that he was encouraging members of the council to look for grants and help take some of the load of applying for grants off the staff.
“We can find things and fill out the application, and then if it’s viable pass it along to staff and a lot of the heavy lifting will be done by some of the council members,” Milan said.
The council is tentatively scheduled to adopt the fiscal year 2024 budget May 9. A public hearing is scheduled Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m.
