Purcellville residents gathered at Town Hall on Tuesday night to voice concerns, disappointment, and support at a public hearing for the county's proposed park-and-ride commuter lot.
The county has been negotiating with the town for months regarding the adjacent Fields Farm athletic complex, and just two weeks ago, rescinded its applications for special use and zoning permits, canceling the project.
The remaining application is for a 250-space park-and-ride lot just south of where the park had been planned. During Tuesday’s hearing, few concerns were raised about plans for the commuter lot, but the withdrawal of the park plans drew new questions.
Now residents are concerned that a planned Woodgrove High School access road either won’t be constructed or if it is, will not have wider buffering from the Mayfair neighborhood that residents had pushed for as part of the now-defunct park plans.
One of the requests from the town during the Fields Farm application was that additional buffering be added between the school access road and the neighborhood. The county agreed to that request, presenting the town with a sketch detailing their plans to add ornamental and evergreen trees, shrubs and a fence and to move the road further west away from the neighborhood to help mitigate the concerns.
During the Feb. 21 public hearing, Mayfair resident Lloyd Harding asked the county about the plans for the school access road now that the Fields Farm athletic complex is canceled.
“I do not see any mention of a southern access road to Woodgrove High School. Is that going to still be part of the plan?” he asked.
County Transportation Design Manager Mark Hoffman said that project was outside the scope of the park-and-ride application and had already been approved by the town.
“This is a specific plan for obtaining a special use permit approval,” he said. “The roadway plans were submitted several years ago and were ultimately approved by the town and the Loudoun County Department of Building and Development back in 2019.”
Harding asked more specifically if the road would still be built with the proposed buffering.
“That proposal was part of the Fields Farm Park conditions and since that application has been withdrawn, those conditions no longer apply,” Hoffman said.
Another resident, Daniel Carvill, asked if the county was still planning on connecting the access road to the Mayfair neighborhood via Mayfair Crown Drive, another concern that residents voiced during the negotiation phase of Fields Farm Park.
“The way it is designed, it is,” Hoffman said. “Now, the town will ultimately maintain the road. The town can choose to do what it wants to regarding connection.”
“Is there any opportunity for the county and the town to still work together to complete the Fields Farm project as had been negotiated so that our neighborhood will have the changes that we were all in agreement were positive for our neighborhood?” town resident Caitlin Serotkin asked.
Hoffman said that he could take that comment back to the Board of Supervisors, but Purcellville Director of Engineering, Planning and Development Dale Lehnig said she doubted the board would have time to respond before the deadline for town action on the park and ride lot application next week. Hoffman agreed.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 28. They are expected to vote on the permit for the park and ride.
