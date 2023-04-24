Purcellville officially welcomed the town’s newest information kiosk on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the historic train station.
Mayor Stanley J. Milan was joined by council members Mary Jane Williams and Ronald Rise Jr., town staff, and members of the town’s Train Station Advisory Board, an all-volunteer board working to strengthen the community through historic preservation and collaboration.
The kiosk was funded through Loudoun County’s Tourism Grant Program. The TSAB sought and received help and expertise from Makersmiths of Purcellville, which designed and built the structure to the board’s specifications, then assisted the town staff during the kiosk installation. The panels were crafted by Quail Run Signs and designed to be easily exchanged when updates are made.
“This train station was once a gateway,” Milan said. “Today, it stands as a reminder of Purcellville’s past and as a beacon for its future. … This kiosk provides yet another way to direct and inform the public as they walk and ride to different facilities.”
(1) comment
Is it bolted down?
