The Purcellville Cannons had three players on their roster this year who received awards from the 12-team Valley Baseball League.
Ryne Guida, of Florida International University, received the league’s Most Valuable Player award. Jaxon Dalena, of Shippensburg University, received the league’s North Pitcher of the Year award. Jose Torres, of the University of Louisiana, received the league’s Defensive Most Valuable Player Award.
The team finish the season with a 20-24 record, in ninth place.
Assistant coach Ridge Fuller, the son of head coach and owner Brett Fuller, said that while it was not as successful a year for the team as a whole as they would have liked, he was proud of each of the players.
“We’ve been very fortunate these past two years to have some of the best players in the league,” he said. “We just had a hard time kind of putting it all together over the course of the season.”
For Guida and Torres, it was their second consecutive year earning those awards.
Torres, who is a rising junior, said he was proud to earn the award twice and looks forward to being able to try again for a third time next summer.
“I see my role as important as the pitcher because if I don’t put effort in it it’s going to be really hard for the pitcher to have success,” he said.
Torres has major league aspirations and said he spent part of this past summer speaking with scouts.
“It’s what I love to do, and I will try to stay as long as I can,” he said.
Guida, a rising senior, earned MVP for the second year in a row, making him the first player in the league to do that since 2005.
“He hit .396 his first year and he hit like .425 this second year, which is just unreal,” Fuller said. “Nobody does that.”
“Honestly, [earning the award again] is an attribution to what they’re doing there as far as player development and really creating an atmosphere where it’s really fun to go out there and play every day,” Guida said, adding that having so many fans there to cheer the team on made a big difference. “… The community involvement and the community backing is phenomenal.”
He is also looking to play professionally and said even if he doesn’t make the cut he’d like to stay involved through sports management or something similar.
The team retired Guida’s jersey number 29 this year in his honor.
Dalena fell into being a pitcher for the Cannons almost on accident when he was asked to fill a gap for the team temporarily.
“He actually didn’t pitch for his school almost at all,” Ridge Fuller said. “And then when we were short on pitchers early on in the year, he said he would step up and throw for us. And we were only expecting to use him here and there, but he turned out to be by far our best pitcher. … He was a diamond in the rough.”
This isn’t the first year the Cannons have had promising players on the team. Fuller said over 190 of the team’s former players have gone on to play professional baseball and two of them—Ryan Yarbrough of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Gomber of the Colorado Rockies—have gone on to play in the major leagues.
The Cannons came to Purcellville in 2016 from Charles Town, WV, after the team was struggling to get community members out to attend games and bring in enough revenue.
“[Moving to Purcellville] was the first time that we’ve really felt welcomed and wanted to be a part of the community, by the community. They’ve really welcomed us in,” Fuller said.
He said since the move to Purcellville, the team has led the league in attendance with more than 20,000 fans making their way through the gates over the course of this summer.
Now, Fuller said he’s focused on next year, already working to find the first of 50 players he’ll sign before May 2024.
“It’s kind of a never-ending cycle,” he said. “You kind of get a week or two off, realistically, before you have to start planning for it again.”
