The Purcellville Town Council on Wednesday had its first budget amendment meeting to discuss desired changes to the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget.
While some of the proposed changes were administrative, with Council Member Mary Jane Williams suggesting a 20% reduction in office supplies for every department, she also suggested eliminating stipends for the Planning Commission and Board of Architectural Review, a savings of about $15,000.
Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut and council member Mary F. “Boo” Bennett said they thought the commissioners deserved the stipend for the many hours they worked.
“I overheard a resident ask one of the planning commissioners earlier this year how many hours they put in,” Bennett said. “And the gentleman said, ‘well, this past year 30 to 35 each week,’ and that’s just a true answer.”
Williams said that members of other committees also put in a lot of work without any form of compensation.
Mayor Stanley J. Milan said planning commissioners needed to obtain a special certification to be a commissioner.
“I don’t see any need to eliminate any stipends that they’re getting or the [Board of Architectural Review] or the [Board of Zoning Appeals]” he said.
He said that the town could look into finding a different way to show its appreciation for other board and committee members.
Bertaut and Bennet also once again suggested cuts to the cost of living adjustment for town staff.
Bertaut recommended a COLA decrease from 5% to 3.5%, reducing the maximum performance raise from 4% to 2%, and removing the non-FICA fringe benefits. Those benefits include VRS Retirement and Life Insurance, Hybrid Disability, and Workers' Compensation. FICA is comprised of Social Security and Medicare.
He also suggested adding funding for a grant writer.
Bennett recommended a COLA reduction from 5% to 2%, the same suggestion she made at an April 11 meeting, during which Interim Town Manager John Anzivino resigned.
She took Bertaut’s performance raises reduction a step further, suggesting a reduction to 1.5% as well as removing the non-FICA fringe benefits. Her suggestions would cut over $500,000 from the budget.
Purcellville Police Chief Cynthia McAlister, Director of Public Works Jason Didawick, Director of Finance Elizabeth Krens and Director of Human Resources Sharon Rauch warned the council that reducing COLA would make retaining current employees and hiring new ones more difficult in an already competitive market.
“You know we’re in a very difficult recruiting market right now and we are having a difficult time finding experienced staff in all departments,” Rauch said. “Right now, we have a current attrition rate of 13% and if you annualize that it’s going to be 16%. … Given our 10 departures so far, year to date, this dollar amount of loss could be $321,000 to $487,000. So, my request or suggestion would be, what is the possibility of removing the pay for performance budget and then leaving that COLA whole at 5%?”
McAlister said the costs from interviewing a potential employee to when they were deemed ready to be completely on their own add up to about $62,000, and that retaining current officers is cheaper for the town.
“So, when an officer walks out the door, we lose all that and have to start over again to get another one on-boarded,” she said.
McAlister said that one officer left in December, one will leave in May to join the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, and there is the possibility of two more officers leaving soon.
“Just know that I’m really, really worried that I’ll see our younger officers especially, that don’t have a lot of time vested within the town, go,” she said.
“It’s up to the department to figure out how to retain [the officers],” Milan said. “We can afford you the finances, but what is it in the department that makes them want to stay? What is in the town that makes them want to stay? I can tell you a few things that would make them want to leave. The constant antagonistic atmosphere up here on this dais is one example.”
Didawick also said that retaining good staff members was something he was concerned about and that recently a new employee had informed him that he was looking for other job opportunities.
“Of course I asked why, and he said, ‘I just don’t know where the future is right here,’ and that’s hard because I can tell you that we went through a couple employees to get this one,” he said. “Because this person has every ingredient that we want to be a sound employee.”
Williams and council member Erin Rayner said cutting the staff’s COLA percentage was not a negotiable budget item. Rayner added that she was still thinking over the pay for performance raise.
Milan said he agreed with the proposals made by Bertaut and Bennett.
Bennett said that she appreciated the conversation but as a representative of the people, she felt the weight of responsibility to spend their money wisely.
“There’s a balance. You exist and they exist,” she said. “So, I don’t have any formal study, but I did knock on a lot of doors in this town, night after night. And we talked to people and nobody said, ‘raise my taxes.’”
Williams said that staff had initially asked for an 8.7% raise but had only included a 5% COLA in the proposed budget, saving the town $3,500 per employee.
“We’ve tried to skin this cat a thousand ways … I think you have to be realistic that 85 [employees] can’t subsidize 9,000 [residents],” Krens said.
The council did not vote on any of the proposed changes and is scheduled to hold its next budget meeting Monday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m.
