Purcellville Town Attorney Sally Hankins has resigned from her position effective April 1, after being on leave for approximately 3 weeks.
Hankins has worked for the town since 2012. Her resignation comes after a contentious first few months with Purcellville’s new council, especially in February over Town Council’s initial decision to forego a special election in November for a vacant council seat despite advice from her that they were required to hold a special election.
In an emailed statement that she wrote that she left “subject to terms that were mutually agreed upon between me and the Town Council.”
Hankins has accepted a position as city attorney for Falls Church effective April 17.
“This opportunity is a perfect fit for my 25 years of combined experience in municipal law and urban planning,” she wrote in an emailed statement. “I am honored to have been selected for this role, and I look forward to the rewarding work ahead.”
While Hankins has been on leave, the council has been receiving legal advice from attorney John F. Cafferky, from the Fairfax law firm Blankenship & Keith.
In the council’s latest budget session March 29, Interim Town Manager John Anzivino presented the town with an alternative option to the full-time town attorney position by contracting a firm.
“For our real comparable [towns to Purcellville], which would be Warrenton and Vienna on this list, they’re running at about somewhere between $330,000 to $365,000 of legal expenses for the next fiscal year in their budget,” Anzivino said at the meeting. “And what we’re seeing in your budget is about $424,000, so there’s obviously some savings there.”
He said at the estimated 84 hours per month at $330 per hour, the town could expect to budget a maximum of $332,640 per year for legal expenses.
Council member Ronald Rise Jr. said the town could likely expect to spend less than that amount since all 84 hours would not necessarily be billed from attorneys but that the firm could utilize paralegals at a lesser cost for some of the work. Whether that is possible would depend on the town’s contract with a future law firm.
Anzivino said the council would need to make a decision on which direction they want to take before the fiscal year 2024 budget could be adopted.
It's very sad that Purcellville is wracked with conflict. Being in such a state of constant crisis is expensive legally. The taxpayers end up footing the bill for all this nonsense. Please get your act together, Purcellville!
