The Purcellville Town Council has been receiving legal advice from a stand-in attorney, while long-tenured Town Attorney Sally Hankins has been absent from meetings.
Interim Manager John Anzivino said that Hankins is on leave and Loudoun Now has reached out to Mayor Stanley J. Milan regarding Hankins’ absence but received no response.
Hankins’ leave comes after a contentious first few months between the council and staff, including the termination of Town Manager David Mekarski and the resignation of Zoning Administrator Don Dooley.
February was marked with heated exchanges between Milan and Hankins surrounding the Town Council’s initial decision to forego a special election in November for a vacant council seat despite advice from Hankins that they were required to hold a special election.
The tension reached a height at a Feb. 14 meeting, when the council was faced with the option of voting to hold a special election or not after Council Members Erin Rayner and Mary Jane Williams filed a Writ of Mandamus against their fellow council members alleging they willfully disregarded their statutory duty.
Milan said that Hankins had given him and Council Member Carol Luke conflicting advice in a meeting in her office claiming that she could argue the issue either way.
Hankins maintained that she had given consistent legal advice to the council regarding the issue for the council to hold the special election adding, “I also heard Ms. Luke lean over in her chair to you and say, ‘Stan, we just need to have a special election’ in that same meeting that we had.”
“You can remember what she said but you can’t remember what you said?” Milan responded.
“I can,” Hankins responded. “I am telling you that I said I would look into it and I did.”
When asked by Milan what the risks would be if they challenged the suit, she said she could not offer individual members of the council personal legal advice because they were being sued personally to which Milan responded, “how convenient.”
She added that the council as a whole was being sued in addition to the specified individual members of the council.
“You, personally, would have to get your own legal counsel, the town does not pay for that when you have been sued in your personal capacity, so that is where you’re at,” Hankins said. “If you would like to defend the writ, you would hire attorneys and you would go to court and you would put your case forward. The Town Council as a body has also been named in that petition. I would ordinarily represent the council as body, but I have given advice that is now before the court that is directly contrary to the outcome the council has asked for. And so, I would need to recuse myself from that representation.”
Milan responded, “interesting,” and Hankins stated it was not, before pressing him on what he thought was interesting.
“I’m just talking about the totality of everything,” he said.
“I don’t know what you’re implying, but I have not done anything,” Hankins said to which Milan responded that he was not implying anything.
“I think you are,” Hankins said.
“I’m going to try one more time and say it differently … I am recusing myself because, under the code of ethics, I have already taken a position that the court has in front of it,” she said. “And in order to represent the body I would have to take the exact opposite position in front of the same court. And I won’t be doing that.”
She also stated that the town’s insurance company had declined to provide legal support to defend against the lawsuit because the council failed to follow legal advice.
“They are interpreting this as a willful action against the law,” she said.
The council has held three closed session meetings in the past month citing legal and personnel issues with attorney John F. Cafferky, from the Fairfax law firm Blankenship & Keith, providing legal advice.
Following a March 9 closed meeting, the council voted unanimously to, “support the steps outlined by the interim town manager and counsel in the closed session.” Hankins has not participated in council or planning commission meetings since that vote. Loudoun Now has requested clarification on that motion from Interim Town Manager John Anzivino and received no response.
Hankins has been the town attorney since 2012.
