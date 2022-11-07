Visitors had the opportunity to tour and shop from artisans and agri-artisans over the weekend during Purcellville’s annual Artisan Tour.
The tour included nine stops featuring eight artisans and four agri-artisans ranging from local wineries and artists to potters and handmade jewelry.
From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, residents were invited to make the loop beginning with 868 Estate Vineyards and ending with Shepherds Corner Farm.
Jewelry maker Lori Demark said she and her husband Geoff have been part of the Artisan Tour for a few years. Geoff Demark is also an artisan, specializing in ceramics and pottery. They were stop seven on the tour, hosting visitors from a small home studio, and said while there were fewer stops on this year’s tour, they had seen quite a few visitors.
“We had about 60 people come by [on Saturday],” she said.
868 Estate Vineyards was the first stop on Purcellville’s annual Artisan Tour Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
