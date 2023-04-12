The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to appoint John Cafferky to serve as Town Attorney on a contractual basis following the recent resignation of Sally Hankins, who served in the post for the past 10 years as a full-time town employee.
Cafferky, of the Blankingship and Keith law firm, will represent the town in all legal matters pertaining to the town and advise the mayor, council and town staff on legal questions related to town business.
The agreement stipulates that in Cafferky’s absence Gifford Hampshire and Jeremy Root of Blankingship and Keith are authorized to act on behalf of the town when necessary. The firm will also ensure that an attorney is on-site at the Town Hall one day a week to meet with council members and staff to discuss questions and legal issues related to the town. Cafferky will also be present at one council meeting a month. Interim Town Manager John Anzivino said Cafferky would like to see the council move away from the expectation that an attorney would attend every council meeting.
Gifford would take the primary responsibility to attend Planning Commission meetings, with support from Root when necessary.
The resolution states that Cafferky, Hampshire and Root will bill at the rate of $330 per hour and any work done by associates of the firm will be billed at $275 per hour or their actual rate which could be as low as $190 per hour for junior associates. The firm will also bill the town for mileage, tolls and ordinary costs including postage and copies.
With this change from the employment of a full-time attorney to contracting Cafferky Anzivino cut the proposed budget for legal services to $317,200, a $105,580 reduction.
However, Council member Erin Rayner said that she was concerned that as the council and staff learned to work with a contracted attorney verses a full-time one, they would end up spending more than budgeted.
“In this process, can we work into this budget a contingency?” she asked. “I just worry we’re gonna blow the budget on it.”
Interim Town Manager John Anzivino said that it would take discipline on the part of both staff and the council to adjust to not having an attorney in town hall every day.
Mayor Stanley J. Milan and Vice Mayor Bertaut agreed.
“There’s going to be a learning curve and we all have to go through it,” Milan said. “And the immediate access to the previous town attorney created issues that we do not want to go through again.”
The council also decided to retain part-time attorney Marty Kloeden to draft contracts, draft and prepare insurance compliance and review and recommend telecommunications-related documents, and Hubacher and Ames for cellular leases and cable franchise renewals. Kloeden will bill at $80 per hour rate.
Cafferky is a partner at Blankingship and Keith and leads the education law and litigation practice group there. He has been focused on education law and defense of public, charter and private schools since 1986, according to a profile drafted by Purcellville staff. He also acts as general counsel to several Northern Virginia school boards and provides legal advice on topics critical to the operation of public schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.