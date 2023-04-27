The Purcellville Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to appoint Glen Adams as the interim town manager.
Adams most recently served as the city manager for Sante Fe, TX, and before that as chief of staff for White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, according to his resume. He has a bachelor’s degree in general studies and psychology from Washington State University, and served in the Armed Forces.
The motion comes two weeks after the abrupt resignation of John Anzivino on April 11.
The council was told on Tuesday by Director of Human Resources Sharon Rauch that Adams may be available to start as early as Friday.
“We have a new interim town manager, as soon as we can get the paperwork to him, and he arrives,” Mayor Stanley J. Milan said.
(3) comments
Glad to see Smith has come around to see that his favorite mayor is replaceable.
Congratulation to Glen Adams! I'm optimistic he'll do a wonderful job. This hiring shows that no one is irreplaceable. Mayor Milan & his allies on town council are moving forward with a sense of purpose -- even as the harpies try to tear them down at every turn. Good luck Mr. Adams!
So Purcellville hired a candidate who was fired from his last job. The Google machine tells me that Santa Fe Texas might just give P-ville a run for its money when it comes to municipal chaos.
Were there other applicants?
This ought to be interesting...
