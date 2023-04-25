The new Piggott Bottom Road bridge over an unnamed tributary of the South Fork of Catoctin Creek opened to traffic Monday.
The previous bridge was built in 1932 and rehabilitated in 1992, with several repairs made in subsequent years. In March 2022, the bridge was closed following a safety inspection.
The new bridge is slightly longer and higher to better withstand flooding and includes precast concrete beams to reduce long-term maintenance, according to VDOT. The $2.2 million project was financed with federal and state funding, including State of Good Repair funds used for bridges. Minor work with minimal traffic impacts will occur in the coming weeks until final completion.
