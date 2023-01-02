A New Year’s Day tradition returned to Hillsboro on Sunday as town residents gathered at the Stonehedge Pond for the 2023 polar plunge.
In relatively balmy 58-degree weather and with a crew from the Round Hill Fire-Rescue Department standing by, seven hearty souls jumped from the pond’s dock into water that one participant confirmed was both “wet and cold.”
Two dozen others watched from the shoreline, warmed by a bonfire and libations.
It was the first time the New Year’s Day event has been held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
